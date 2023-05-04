Rockin’ and Talkin’ With the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Oh! Gladly do we welcome thee, fair pleasant month of May. The month we’ve longed to see through many a wintry day.

Rosanna Eleanor Leprohon

May has always been a busy month in Clinton. Heritage Week starts off with the Annual Ball on May 20 and culminates in the Old Timers’ Tea on May 26 and the May Parade and Rodeo on Saturday, May 27.

Thank you to everyone who persevered in overcoming obstacles to make the parade a reality. Over the years the parade has been very enjoyable for the residents of Clinton.

We anticipate good weather for these weekend events. As usual, April looked beautiful with many bright, sunny days, but looks can be deceiving. Many of those days began with low temperatures and nippy, chilly winds that prevailed all day.

I am anxious to see the results of so much effort landscaping the grounds of Clinton Creek Estates. Hopefully the winter was not too hard on the new plantings.

The May long weekend — Victoria Day is on May 22 — always seems to signal the start of summer holidays, even though school is still in for the month of June. People head out to lake cabins in the region and “open up” and ready their places for the annual vacation. Be very mindful of increased traffic through Clinton, and use designated crosswalks at LeBourdais Avenue and Cariboo Avenue. Stay safe!

May is the month to celebrate mothers. Take a moment to reflect on all the ways mothers around the world — new moms, mothers-in-law, chosen moms — inspire us every day.

Think of your own mother and offer thanks for all of the advice, laughter, and moments that remind you how much you are loved. If your mom is no longer alive, recollect those special moments with her.

The May issue of Reader’s Digest carries a sampling of letters from readers sharing what they’ve learned from one of the most influential teachers: their mother. We can all relate to some of these comments. One woman writes “As a self-centred teenager, my mother told me that I didn’t get any points for being beautiful or intelligent because those were traits one was born with. You only get points for being kind because that is something you have to work at and choose to be. Be kind especially to those who need it the most.”

Another mom was most generous and loving and always prepared food for someone who was sick or dealing with hard times. To forgive and forget, not dwell on past grievances, but instead let go of them and move on was another important lesson imprinted. Did you once hear “If you can’t say something nice, keep your mouth shut”?

Unconditional and infinite love is accompanied by the knowledge that to love well, you have to know how and when to say “no” to your children. A mother’s role is the foundation of the home, the light of the family, the nurturer of children, and an inspiration to others; a tall order indeed.

One young woman learned from her mother to be as self-sufficient as possible, to be more patient, compassionate, and emphatic, and to believe that we have the power to make our own lives happy, healthy, and more meaningful than we realize.

I’ll conclude this testament to mothers with a funny yet wise suggestion from yet another matriarch. “If you want to meet a man, walk around the hardware store. You might meet a nice, and handy, man.”

Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are.

Dorothy Canfield Fisher

The next meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is on Thursday, May 18 at the Seniors’ Centre following 12 o’clock lunch. Come and join us! New members are welcome.

There are no member birthdays to celebrate in May, but I would be remiss if I did not congratulate Loretta Ferguson on her 90th birthday on April 20. How wonderful to celebrate this momentous occasion with family and friends. Loretta, may you have happy memories of this special day for a very long time.

There is a fountain of youth. It is in your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.

Sophia Loren



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton