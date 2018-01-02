Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

A new year is here: what are your resolutions for 2018?

By Zee Chevalier

“Keeping Faith”

In the middle of winter

When all the trees are bare

It’s hard to remember

The buds that once were there.

But if we’ll just be patient

And trust in what has been,

Then we will be rewarded

When springtime comes again!

Gayle Urban

By the time you read this, winter will still be here, but another Christmas will have come and gone. Why do we set the bar so high for Christmas? Of all the holidays it seems to render the highest highs and the lowest lows.

Sometimes the expectations are way beyond reason, but still we hope and wish for that one special gift under the tree that will make us supremely happy. Our life will be magically transformed and life will be beautiful and, and … so we believe, but when that doesn’t happen we fall deeply into a place of despair and disappointment and our whole world is out of kilter.

Depression is a real consequence. Reality sets in and it is what it is. We have to pick ourselves up and try to move forward again. Do we learn anything from the experience? Some never do, and the hurtful cycle goes on and on year after year.

I’ve seen this happen to some people over the years, and I’m aware that there’s no “one size fits all” cure; but I have seen positive results when the focus of the Christmas season shifts from “me” to “others”. Individuals who try to bring a little cheer into the lives of others tend to think less of their own feelings, and through empathy for their fellow man see the world a little differently. Doing good for others makes them feel good. Trying to make others happy makes them feel happier. Reaching out to others in need pays dividends.

Seniors in Clinton certainly enjoyed the wonderful turkey dinners hosted by the school and local churches. Thank you very much! Thank you, too, for the colourful light displays for our pleasure. The village looked beautiful!

At the time of writing I don’t have a date for the January Foot Clinic, but I am sure that if you call Colleen Thom RN, AECN, FCNed at 1-250-819-1632 you will get the information you need.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association regular general meeting follows lunch on January 18 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue. Come and join us!

There is one January birthday to celebrate and that is mine, January 29!

“Age is something that doesn’t matter unless you’re a cheese.”

Billie Burke

I’ve resolved not to make New Year’s resolutions. How about you? Instead, I’ll try to be the best person I can be, to do my tasks in the best way that I can, and try to make a difference in our often complicated world.

Happy New Year!


