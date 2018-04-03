Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

What does peace mean to you, and how can it be achieved?

By Zee Chevalier

“Spring Promise”

Awakening seeds

Brave, green shoots

A dawn chorus, warbling

Like the earth

I’m bursting with

Warm promises of Spring.

Sharon Selz

National Volunteer week begins April 15. Clinton had a very special Volunteer Appreciation Night on March 3, and words of praise and compliments were extended to all the hard-working volunteers of Clinton by Mayor Jim Rivett and by visiting dignitaries MLA Jackie Tegart, TNRD director Sally Watson, and (by letter) MP Cathy McLeod.

Yvette and Andy May were recognized as Citizens of the Year for 2017: a well-deserved honour. Yvette very capably served as chairperson of the Clinton Seniors’ Association for many years, and they both have a long list of accomplishments to their credit. Congratulations to both of you!

Thank you to everyone who helped in any way and supported the Clinton Seniors’ Association Daffodil Tea on March 14.

Peace: another elusive gift of the Holy Spirit. Simply put by Mother Teresa, “Peace begins with a smile.”

We all have a general knowledge of what peace is because we use the term in everyday language. For example, we say “peace of mind” or that we want “peace and quiet”. We offer others a “sign of peace”: “Peace be with you”, “Go in peace”. We sing “Peace on earth. Good will to men.”

We often recognize peace by a negative definition. We know what it isn’t. Peace is not violence. Peace is not noise. Peace is not stress. Peace is not the absence of war.

We infer that peace isn’t a thing. We cannot buy it or draw it or take a picture of it, can’t taste it or see it or smell it, yet this elusive concept which seems too perfect and impossible to attain is much sought after and desired.

So, do we sit about waiting for it to arrive, as something that happens to us? Do we think we don’t have to do anything to create peace in the first place? Once we realize that peace happens with our participation, we can go about actively creating ways to make it happen.

We are responsible for our own behaviours, thoughts, and treatment of others. To be peaceful, to act in a peaceful way, to create and build peace is a choice. We choose every day whether we will respond to a person or event with peace or conflict. In a discussion with someone such as a close friend or relative, which often leads to a confrontation or to an argument, how often do we find ourselves planning our next response, when we should be really listening to what the other is saying? We’re so anxious to have that last word. We’re so sure that we are “right”. If we ever hope to have peace in the world, we have to begin where we are, and have peace in our home, in our families, and in our communities.

We can show peace by choosing a positive response to situations, by choosing to act in a peaceful manner, every single day. When you look deep within yourself, do you see peace or internal conflict? Finding some peace, achieving peace of mind, is a major life accomplishment, and even though it can be hard to feel peaceful, anyone can work towards a life of harmony, to seek a clean spirit.

“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”

Gautama Buddha

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, on April 19 following lunch.

Call Colleen Thom, RN AFCN FCNEd, at (250) 819-1632 to discuss your foot care needs or to book an appointment. The April Foot Clinic date is unknown at the time of writing.

Happy Birthday to Lena Czerwonko (Apr. 11) and Loretta Ferguson (Apr. 20).

“Old age has its pleasures, which, though different, are not less than the pleasures of youth.”

W. Somerset Maugham



