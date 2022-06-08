Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek recognizes Citizens of the Year

(from l) 2021 Rotary Citizens of the Year Paulet Rice, Al Stott, Marijke Stott, Michaela Aie, Jacob Aie, and Pat Moyer. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) 2019 Rotary Citizens of the Year Carol Madden, Esther Lang, and Vivian McLean. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek Theresa Takacs (r) with recipient Esther Lang at the 2022 banquet. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

More than 60 people gathered at the Ashcroft HUB on June 2 to honour the Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek Citizens of the Year.

Due to the pandemic, the banquets in 2020 (recognizing the 2019 recipients) and 2021 (recognizing the 2020 recipients) had to be cancelled, so the June 2 dinner celebrated all those who have been honoured over the past three years: Esther Lang (Ashcroft), Shelley Magwood (Cache Creek), Carol Madden (TNRD Area “I”), and Vivian McLean (youth) in 2019; frontline workers and first responders (2020); and Al and Marijke Stott (Ashcroft), Pay Moyer (Cache Creek), Paulet Rice (TNRD Area “I”), and Jacob and Michaela Aie (youth) in 2021.

After the banquet, Rotary club president Theresa Takacs spoke in praise of the collective 2020 recipients, and thanked them for their tireless work during the pandemic. All the individual recipients except Magwood were present, and the people who had nominated them took it in turns to speak about their contributions to their various communities and to the region as a whole, praising their selflessness, dedication, hard work, and public spirit.

Each recipient was given a plaque that they can keep. Larger plaques with the names of all the recipients are at the Royal Bank (Cache Creek recipients); Interior Savings (Ashcroft recipients); Ashcroft Library (TNRD Area “I” recipients); and Desert Sands Community School (youth recipients).



