Wendy Coomber (second from r), Market Manager for the Cache Creek Beautification Society, is pictured with (from left) Ashcroft-Cache Creek Rotary Club members Ron Hood, Theresa Takacs, and David Dubois. Photo: Martin Dalsin

Rotary lends Cache Creek market a helping hand

Funds help market vendors and will advertise the weekly event

The Cache Creek Beautification Society’s Cache Creek Market Expansion Project received a grant of $3,800 from the Kamloops Rotary Disaster Relief Fund committee, and with the funding purchased seven pop-up canopies, seven folding tables, 10 folding chairs, signage, three highway flags, one large banner, and several medium-sized pre-printed signs that can be used anywhere.

The CCBS has been working on this project for some time, and has also received funding from Second Time Around in Ashcroft, TNRD Area “I” Director Steve Rice, and the Village of Cache Creek.

The project will be complete once shelters go up over the picnic tables this summer. Coomber says that the pop-up canopies and tables are already very popular with vendors, and that the canopies are easily seen from the highway, which has led to a lot more people stopping in. The Rotary funding was one of several such grants facilitated by the local Ashcroft-Cache Creek Rotary club following the Elephant Hill wildfire of 2017.


