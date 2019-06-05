Runner wins Skip’s 10K after biking from 16 Mile House

Sixteen-year-old local runner Austin Husa turned the ninth annual Skip’s Run into a triathlon on June 1, chopping wood and riding his bike from 16 Mile House to Ashcroft before winning the 10K youth challenge. Karissa Gall photo

More than 40 people participated in the ninth annual Skip’s Run on June 1, running from the Ashcroft HUB, across the bridge down to Evans Road and back.

According to HUB executive director Vicky Trill, participants collectively walked, ran or biked for 1,500 minutes, or 25 hours.

Trill told the Journal that she will be logging the total activity time for Ashcroft on the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge platform.

New at the run this year was the chief and mayor’s challenge, won by Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talarico.

“The new councils of the Bonaparte and Ashcroft bands and the villages of Cache Creek and Ashcroft have committed to working together and we thought this would be a fun way of promoting that,” said Ashcroft and District Lions Club member Sue Peters, who played a lead role in organizing the run.

The Youth 10K was easily won by Austin Husa, who finished with a time of only 42 minutes.

The 16-year-old star runner said he woke up around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning to chop wood, then biked from his home around 16 Mile House to the run.

Interior Savings won the team challenge and Cameryn Ledoux won the draw for a scooter valued at $150.

Full results from the run are available on the webscorer website.

The Skip’s Run event is named for the late “Skip” Stuart, who was a long-time member of the Lions Club in Ashcroft.

Ashcroft and District Lions Club member and heart attack survivor Nick Lebedoff handily completed a 5K leg of the ninth annual Skip’s Run on June 1. Karissa Gall photo