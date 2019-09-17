Sales of Smile Cookies will go to help a young Ashcroft resident

Lions Club raising funds to help purchase new hearing aids for local student

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club is encouraging people to buy Smile Cookies at the Tim Horton’s at the Esso Travel Centre on Cornwall Road, to benefit a local person.

From Sept. 16 to 22, every dollar raised through the sale of Smile Cookies at the Travel Centre will going toward purchasing new hearing aids for 13-year-old Ashcroft resident Robert Belin. Robert has had hearing aids since he was six years old, but he has now outgrown them, and his family needs help purchasing new ones.

Robert and his mother Ramona are very active in the community. They collect bottles for organizations such as the Food Bank, Christmas Hampers, Sea Cadets, and soccer. Robert is an active member of the Sea Cadets, and he loves to play soccer.

The Lions helped him purchase his first hearing aids, and they want to help again. Being able to hear changed this young man’s life.

More than 800 Smile Cookies were sold on the first day of the campaign, and the Lions thank Tim Horton’s for giving them the opportunity to help Robert once again. They also say thank you to Willow Anderson at Home Hardware and Dale at Jim and Joe’s Trucking for their generous donations, and give a huge thank you to each person who bought cookies that day. They hope to see many people coming in to Tim Horton’s this week for Smile Cookies.


