‘Santa fat and jolly, happier than an elephant’

Cinquains by Mrs. Crooks-Smith’s Grade 4/5 class at Desert Sands Community School.
“Christmas” (by Zoey)
Snowflakes
Furry and white
Coloured roof lights hanging
Presents under the Christmas tree
Santa
“Christmas” (by Mason)
Christmas
Decorations
Yummy turkey dinner
Happy, excited for new year
Presents
“Santa” (by Bran)
Santa
Santa, presents
Family holidays
I am excited for Santa
Christmas
“Santa” (by Nathan)
Santa
Santa presents
Family holidays
I feel happy and excited
Christmas
“Christmas” (by Ena)
Christmas
Santa, cookies
Hot cocoa, chocolate
I’m sometimes happy sometimes not
Can’t sleep!
“Santa” (by Jack)
Santa
He is married
He makes sad kids happy
I feel happy on Christmas Eve
Happy
“Christmas” (by Maxim)
Christmas
Snowflakes, presents
Christmas lights decorate
Happy, excited for new year
Dinner!
“Santa” (by Paxton)
Santa
Fat and jolly
He gives good kids presents
Happier than an elephant
Santa
“Christmas” (by Kiera)
Christmas
Christmas is here!
Opening presents, fun!
Cookies yum-yum, tired but fun
Can’t sleep!
