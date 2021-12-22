‘Santa fat and jolly, happier than an elephant’

Christmas cinquains from the Grade 4/5 class at Desert Sands Community School

Cinquains by Mrs. Crooks-Smith’s Grade 4/5 class at Desert Sands Community School.

“Christmas” (by Zoey)

Snowflakes

Furry and white

Coloured roof lights hanging

Presents under the Christmas tree

Santa

“Christmas” (by Mason)

Christmas

Decorations

Yummy turkey dinner

Happy, excited for new year

Presents

“Santa” (by Bran)

Santa

Santa, presents

Family holidays

I am excited for Santa

Christmas

“Santa” (by Nathan)

Santa

Santa presents

Family holidays

I feel happy and excited

Christmas

“Christmas” (by Ena)

Christmas

Santa, cookies

Hot cocoa, chocolate

I’m sometimes happy sometimes not

Can’t sleep!

“Santa” (by Jack)

Santa

He is married

He makes sad kids happy

I feel happy on Christmas Eve

Happy

“Christmas” (by Maxim)

Christmas

Snowflakes, presents

Christmas lights decorate

Happy, excited for new year

Dinner!

“Santa” (by Paxton)

Santa

Fat and jolly

He gives good kids presents

Happier than an elephant

Santa

“Christmas” (by Kiera)

Christmas

Christmas is here!

Opening presents, fun!

Cookies yum-yum, tired but fun

Can’t sleep!



editorial@accjournal.ca

