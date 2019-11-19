(from left) Savona Karate Club members Akira Susanj, Rian Takahashi, and Alexander Teague with their bronze medals from the Sato Cup. Photo: Coco Teshima-Takahashi

Savona Karate Club members have successful tournament

Despite nervousness, all three competitors came home with medals

The 20th Annual Sato Cup took place on Nov. 16 at BCIT in Burnaby, with three students from the Savona Karate Club attending with their instructor, Yoriko Kanamaru-Susanj.

It was the first tournament of the season, and all three students were excited and nervous. Despite their nervousness, all three came back with medals.

Rian Takahashi brought back a bronze for his kata (formal exercise) in Boys’ 8–9 year old, Novice, Pool A division. Alexander Teague and Akira Susanj also earned bronze for their Boys’ 12–13 year old, Intermediate, Pool A and Pool B divisions respectively. Akira also brought back a gold medal in his Kumite (sparring) division for Boys’ 12–13 year old, Intermediates.


