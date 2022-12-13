Savona karate students find success at international tournament

Savona Karate Club member Akira Susanj. (Photo credit: Yoriko Susanj) Savona Karate Club member Jaxon Forde. (Photo credit: Yoriko Susanj)

Yoriko Susanj

On Dec. 3, three Savona karate students went to compete in two different events being held at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

For the first time ever, karate has been added as a sport in the Canada Winter Games, with the 2023 Games to be held in Prince Edward Island in February. The Savona Karate Club had two students — Boston Lamberton and Akira Susanj — who wanted to compete in the B.C. team qualifier events.

There were about 36 athletes competing for eight spots (four female and four male) to represent B.C. Both Boston and Akira tried their best, but came up short and did not make the team.

The other event, which was held simultaneously, was the 2022 Canada Open Karate Championships, which had 667 athletes competing from seven countries: Canada, the USA, Senegal, India, Iran, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It was the first in-person tournament for Savona students Jaxon Forde and Akira Susanj since COVID-19, and both came back with some hardware.

It was Jaxon’s first competition ever, and he placed sixth in his 12/13-year-old boys’ Novice kata division and third in his 12/13-year-old boys’ Novice sparring division.

Akira Susanj placed second in his 16/17-year-old boys’ Advanced kata division, and was first in the 16/17-year-old boys’ Advanced sparring division.

They were wonderful results for a small rural karate club. Congratulation to both boys, and keep up the hard training!



