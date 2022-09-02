Savona motocross rider Kaylie Kayer has a season to remember

By Yoriko Susanj

Savona youth Kaylie Kayer had a motocross season to be remembered!

It started in the first weekend of June and continued into July, when Kaylie stood on the national podium for the first time, placing second in Round 1 of the Triple Crown WMX at Whispering Pines, B.C.

Round 2 was held in Drumheller, Alberta, where Kaylie placed fourth. For both the third and fourth (final) round, Kaylie was in Pilot Mound, Manitoba, where she placed second and fourth respectively.

Overall, Kaylie finished on the podium in third place in the Canadian Western Triple Crown WMX!

She then made her way to Walton, Ontario in August for the 2022 Canadian Amateur Grand National Championship (GNC). She did three days of racing, placing third, fourth, and third respectively in each race. This was good for another podium finish, as she placed third overall.

Kaylie also raced in the Pro Class at Walton a couple of days after the GNC, with a goal of placing in the top five. The Pro track was rough, but she rode aggressively to finish in fourth place.

Way to go, Kaylie! Congratulations on your great season!



