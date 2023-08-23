Savona youth wins model search

The National Roper’s Supply of Decatur, Texas started their 2023 NRS Model Search in July at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.

During the event, high school students were encouraged to enter for their chance to win the NRS Experience, with the top five male and female high school students selected, and Clay Haywood-Farmer of Savona made the top five male selection.

The final round of voting took place on NRS social media, with Facebook and Instagram votes taken over the week of July 24. At the end of the voting period, Clay won with an overwhelming 5,732 votes, 4,600 votes ahead of the second place finisher.

Congratulations to 2023 NRS Model Search male winner Clay Haywood-Farmer, representing Savona and Canada; enjoy the NRS Experience!

Local NewsRodeo