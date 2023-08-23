Clay Haywood-Farmer. (Photo credit: National Roper’s Supply)

Clay Haywood-Farmer. (Photo credit: National Roper’s Supply)

Savona youth wins model search

Clay Haywood-Farmer top male in National Roper’s Supply contest

The National Roper’s Supply of Decatur, Texas started their 2023 NRS Model Search in July at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.

During the event, high school students were encouraged to enter for their chance to win the NRS Experience, with the top five male and female high school students selected, and Clay Haywood-Farmer of Savona made the top five male selection.

The final round of voting took place on NRS social media, with Facebook and Instagram votes taken over the week of July 24. At the end of the voting period, Clay won with an overwhelming 5,732 votes, 4,600 votes ahead of the second place finisher.

Congratulations to 2023 NRS Model Search male winner Clay Haywood-Farmer, representing Savona and Canada; enjoy the NRS Experience!

Local NewsRodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘No one goes hungry in our town;’ B.C. pizza place promises food for evacuees escaping wildfires

Just Posted

Photo of the Nahatlatch Fire Lookout tower near Boston Bar in May 2023. (Photo credit: Dennis Kapitan/BC Forest Fire Lookouts Facebook page)
Kookipi Creek fire destroys Nahatlatch Fire Lookout tower

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn

Clay Haywood-Farmer. (Photo credit: National Roper’s Supply)
Savona youth wins model search

(from l) Lilly Krantz, Ava Rose Krantz, and Suzanna Lee Krantz with artwork they created at the Spences Bridge Lookout with the help of Neighbourhood Small Grants funding. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Special meeting will discuss Cache Creek Flood Recovery Plan