Scavenger hunt prize draw winners look forward to summer swimming

This year’s Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft, organized by volunteers from the Family Friends group, was a rousing success: 75 families (with a total of 159 kids) and 30 adults took part in the hunt, which involved tracking down at least 10 of the 30 Ashcroft homes and businesses that had been specially decorated for the occasion.

The Frediani family of Ashcroft were the winners of the main prize: a family pool pass to the Ashcroft pool, Easter chocolates, and a variety of goodies, including beach towels and water bottles. Each household that took part went home with a specially curated Easter prize, and there were several special draws.

Jackie Frediani says that her five children made full use of the pool last year, and are counting down the days until it opens (which is scheduled to be on May 22). Joyce Buckland, one of the event organizers, said that when she called with the news there were shouts of joy in the background as Jackie told her children that they had won.

Family Friends also arranged special Easter chocolate treats for residents of Thompson View Manor and Lodge, Jackson House, and home care clients. The organizers have said that there will be a next year, so it looks as if the Scavenger Hunt is set to become an annual Ashcroft tradition.



