Schools in Clinton, Scotty Creek, Ashcroft, and Cache Creek are in the news, from 1897 to 1972

125 YEARS AGO: AUG. 28, 1897
Lillooet: A special wave is still rolling over the district giving a temperature that makes the ice-house sweat. Nearly all the people have gone into liquidation with free baths.
Clinton School: The foundation for the new school house at Clinton is being laid nearly opposite the court house. It will be built of brick. Robert Stoddart has the contract.
Clinton Hotel: Joseph Smith, of the Clinton Hotel, has got an addition nearly completed to his hotel, which is 29 x 34 feet, and two storeys high. Down stairs will be used as a kitchen and an extra dining room. Up stairs consists of five nice large rooms. The addition throughout will be plastered. Mr. Smith runs a good house and guests receive the best of attention when stopping at the Clinton Hotel.
100 YEARS AGO: AUG. 26, 1922
Track Washed Out By Cloudburst At Savona, Walhachin: Some 100 feet of track was washed out by a cloudburst near Savona, on Saturday, and Canadian Pacific trains were delayed for four hours that night. The wrecking crew reached the scene of the washout from Kamloops shortly after the burst and had the track repaired in a remarkably short time. The track was undermined in several places and covered with mud, practically the whole of the yards at Savona being inundated. The eastbound and three westbound trains were held up all night. When the track became clear the Trans-Canada, the first train to clear from the slide, ran into another mudslide in the vicinity of Tranquille, derailing the engine and causing a further tie-up. No passengers or crew were reported injured. The Canadian National Transcontinental train No. 1 also ran into a mudslide near Walhachin, derailing the engine. No one was injured.
Liquor Store Again Robbed: The Ashcroft liquor store was broken into for the third time on Saturday night last and four cases of whiskey were stolen. Three of the cases were recovered later lying on the platform indicating perhaps that the robbers had been disturbed in the act. Several bottles were also stolen from the shelves. The thieves gained entrance through an adjoining building the door of which was opened without much difficulty. No trace of the thieves has yet been found.
75 YEARS AGO: AUG. 28, 1947
Bagged A Grizzly: Sonny Collins and his helpers who have recently returned from his hunting camp above Gang Ranch where they were building two new cabins, bagged a 10-foot grizzly which wandered into camp just at dusk. Probably smelt the bacon ’n eggs sizzling in the pan.
School Is Back: The saddest words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: “It’s school again.” Monday being a holiday the schools in the district will open on Tuesday, Sept. 2nd. Two Public Health Nurses will be stationed in Ashcroft to take in Lillooet and Ashcroft School districts. They are not school nurses. Their duties will be to prevent sickness as much as possible, and visit homes of parents of young children and prenatal cases. A service which has been a long felt need.
50 YEARS AGO: AUG. 24, 1972
Cache Creek Elementary School: The rebuilding of the Cache Creek Elementary School would quite likely have been fully completed by now had it not been for the construction lock-outs and strikes. As it stands, the school construction is approximately a month behind in schedule. Eight classrooms, administration area, library, and gymnasium are being constructed on the west side of the existing four open area classroom block.
Loon Lake News: A member of the Loon Lake Road Ratepayers Association had no roof on his home when he had the misfortune to be involved in a very serious car accident in the Fraser Canyon and has been confined to hospital for well over a month, leaving his furnishings exposed to the weather. This week his fellow members of the Association came up with the good old-fashioned “help one another” scheme, by moving his furnishings into the basement and putting the roof on. I am sure this act of kindness leaves the owner with a very warm feeling toward his fellow man.
