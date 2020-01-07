Search for new Clinton Chief Administrative Officer continues

Council looking for someone who will work well with council, staff, and the community at large

Village council continues search for new CAO

The first regular council meeting of the new year will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in Clinton’s council chambers. In the January edition of Clinton’s free newsletter, The Clinton Lariat, Mayor Susan Swan contributed a written update for the community, noting that the search for a new Chief Administrative Officer continues into 2020.

“Council is being very diligent in attempting to hire a CAO who will work well with council, staff, and the community at large to improve the economic picture and advance the Village’s reputation in the area,” wrote Swan.

Staff and council have also started their strategic planning and budget preparation process for the year ahead. Swan advised that many of the 2020 Strategic Plan items will be “carry-overs” from the 2019 plan, which was not entirely completed.

“This was partly due to the need for grant funding and the suspension of the Rural Dividend Fund by the Province in order to reallocate that funding to support employees, communities, etc. affected by the mill closures during 2019,” explained Swan.

“We continue to look for appropriate funding to move some of our plans forward,” she added, noting that Strategic Plans are important tools to help focus a community’s priorities.

In her January report, Swan also expressed that there has been a lot of interest for new businesses entering the community lately: “Business owners from the Lower Mainland like our more reasonable property prices and business opportunities.”

To make an appointment with Clinton’s mayor or reach her for any inquiries, call (250) 459-2261. Swan is available by phone or in person at the Village office most weekday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon, with the exception of any scheduled meetings.

Successful holiday season

Clinton’s Community Development Coordinator, Angela Smith, said that this year’s Merchant Madness shopping event on Nov. 29 was a huge success. The Village received 40 full Reward Cards and subsequently distributed 40 red or green “Love Clinton” shopping bags to the successful participants in the event.

“We know at least $2,000 was spent during a three-hour time frame,” said Smith. “Way to go, Clinton!”

More than 70 local children also participated in the community’s annual Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 8, an event organized by Marian Nelson and supported by various other local sponsors.

Young attendees received a holiday gift bag and present, but there were also plenty of other fun, family-friendly activities to keep parents and children alike busy during the party.

Ski Trails ready for use

The Clinton Snow Jockey Club regularly maintains the Big Bar Ski Trail network, which includes approximately 26 kilometers of cross-country ski trails ranging in difficulty from beginners to more advanced levels. Skiers can enjoy a spectacular view of the Marble Range and 51 Creek Canyon from the trails, and a downloadable map is available for the public to access on the Sites and Trails BC website (http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/).

To access the Clinton Ski Trails, travel north from Clinton on Highway 97. Turn right onto Big Bar Lake Road and follow the road for approximately six kilometres, at which point you will arrive at the main parking area for the ski trails.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter