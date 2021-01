Province-wide event will connect gardeners from all across B.C.

(from l) Roxanne L’Esperance of BC Problem and Responsible Gambling; Trorry Wong of the HUB Online Network; Sam Kwok, owner of Sam’s Diner; and Jessica Clement of the HUB Online Network. (Photo credit: Gareth Smart)

Jan. 18 was ‘Blue Monday’ — supposedly the most depressing day of the year — so the HUB Online Network cheered things up by giving away free hamburgers and fries at Sam’s Diner in Ashcroft, thanks to Community Initiatives funding from the BC Problem and Responsible Gambling program and the South Cariboo E. Fry Society.

In all, 78 burgers were given away, making Jan. 16 far from blue for some lucky people.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft