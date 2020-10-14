(from l) Taylor Sapergia (top Mountain Man), Marjie Chatt (top Mountain Woman), Black Powder Desert Rendezvous organizer Ken Brown near Cache Creek, Oct. 11, 2020. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Seventh annual Black Powder Desert Rendezvous a success

Two returning participants successfully defended their titles from 2019

The seventh annual Black Power Desert Rendezvous at the gun club near Cache Creek, hosted by the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association, had a little bit of everything weather-wise over the Thanksgiving weekend — from clear sunny skies to rain and hail — but nothing dampened the spirits of the participants, not even a widespread power outage that left the clubhouse in darkness just after the Saturday evening potluck dinner.

Marjie Chatt successfully defended her 2019 win as Top Mountain Woman, and Taylor Sapergia was the Top Mountain Man for the sixth time. Thanks to the generosity of Cache Creek and Ashcroft businesses, as well as some of those taking part in the event, many participants went home with raffle prizes, and a great time was had by all.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New mosaic at Ashcroft church labour of love for congregants
Next story
Readers and writers can learn more at Thursday evening events

Just Posted

Honour House Society founder and President Allan De Genova (l) and Robert Parkinson, Health and Wellness Director, Ambulance Paramedics of BC and Director, Honour House Society, at the opening of Honour Ranch near Ashcroft, Oct. 5, 2019. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Honour Ranch makes use of ‘down time’ to complete essential work

Unable to run programs because of COVID-19, volunteers made the site ready for year-round use

Historic Ashcroft sign, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Restaurant patio licences extended in Ashcroft for another year

Council decision enables establishments to keep outdoor patios through October 2021

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Charles Lomudak (l) with Daniel Collett and Marina Papais (r of sign), Gary Dost (third from r), Gwen and Katie Henderson (4th and 5th from r), and congregants with the church’s new sign. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New mosaic at Ashcroft church labour of love for congregants

Seventh-Day Adventist Church worked with local artists to design, create new sign

October presents a lot of opportunities for colourful and creative decorations, and Ashcroft businesses are invited to decorate with a splash of fall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Vote on which Ashcroft business has made the biggest ‘splash’

Plus Halloween drive-in movies, the breast screening mobile clinic, a housing needs survey, and more

Fraser-Nicola Green Party candidate Jonah Timms was in Ashcroft on Oct. 1 to meet with local supporters and kick off his campaign. He took time out to visit the Harmony Bell mosaic installation at the Heritage Park and ring the bell for world harmony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jonah Timms (BC Green Party)

‘I am tired of our elected officials ignoring problems or working too slowly to solve them’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read