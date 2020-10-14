Seventh annual Black Powder Desert Rendezvous a success

The seventh annual Black Power Desert Rendezvous at the gun club near Cache Creek, hosted by the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association, had a little bit of everything weather-wise over the Thanksgiving weekend — from clear sunny skies to rain and hail — but nothing dampened the spirits of the participants, not even a widespread power outage that left the clubhouse in darkness just after the Saturday evening potluck dinner.

Marjie Chatt successfully defended her 2019 win as Top Mountain Woman, and Taylor Sapergia was the Top Mountain Man for the sixth time. Thanks to the generosity of Cache Creek and Ashcroft businesses, as well as some of those taking part in the event, many participants went home with raffle prizes, and a great time was had by all.



