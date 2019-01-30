Seedy Saturday is coming back to Cache Creek on Feb. 2.

Shake off the winter blahs at Seedy Saturday

Gardening tips, vendors, seed swaps, talks, garden hacks, and much more

By Wendy Coomber

Are you ready to plant your vegetable garden? It’s only 12 weeks away for some of us, but in the meantime you’re invited to the annual Cache Creek Seedy Saturday on Feb. 2 in the Cache Creek Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy the informative talks on “Weeds—What to Do?”, “Composting”, and “Gardening with Climate Change”; pick up your seeds, either from our seed vendors or from the free swap table; make your own seed tapes and other crafty garden hacks; ask your garden-related questions and get expert answers from the Thompson Shuswap Master Gardeners; check out our vendors, including the 108 Mile Sausage Company; sign up to be part of a new Garden Club and/or a Garden Produce Co-op; and put your name in the draws for several awesome door prizes!

It’s no secret that prices for fresh vegetables will be rising again this year. Growing your own is a good way to cut your food budget. For those of you who have never grown vegetables before, this is a good place to start, and for seasoned growers there is always something new to learn or share.

Those who garden already know that some years their gardens produce way more than they need. Zucchinis, anyone? This year we are hoping to start a Garden Produce Co-op where members can trade those extras. Maybe five pounds of tomatoes can get you five pounds of onions, or a couple of zucchini can go for the equivalent of broccoli, or they can be given away to those with limited food budgets. Those are just a few possibilities of what this group can achieve.

Seedy Saturday is about sharing knowledge and improving outcomes for future gardens. It’s also an opportunity to shake off the winter blahs and dream about spring.

Join us for the Cache Creek Beautification Society’s sixth annual Seedy Saturday in the hall at the corner of Quartz and Stage Roads, and come celebrate spring with us.


