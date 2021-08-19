Six colourful gardens honoured by CiB as best in Clinton

Garden of Candace and Scott Thomson. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Garden of Candace and Scott Thomson. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Bee hives in the garden of Candace and Scott Thomson. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Garden of Laura Turner. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Garden of Ericka and Rob Rintoul at the Nomad Motel. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Green Growing Things around the sign at Hunnie’s Mercantile (Shawna and Perry Hunnie). (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) The reverse of the sign at Hunnie’s Mercantile. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Garden of Stephanie Fletcher. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB) Garden of Tammy Fletcher. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB)

By Andrew May

Congratulations! The Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society has identified some of the top gardens in Clinton. Six locations were selected to represent Clinton in the 2021 national Communities in Bloom/Miracle-Gro Best Garden Award program.

CiB Canada joins Scots Miracle-Gro in recognizing the hard work and dedication it takes to create and maintain such impressive displays. Clinton Communities in Bloom would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts that contribute so much to the beauty of our village. Beautiful gardens are an inspiration to all.

Pictures of these gardens are featured on the Clinton CiB Beautification Society Facebook page, and may also be featured on the Communities in Bloom national website and during presentations at CiB events. The six gardens in question are also identified by signs, and are:

Tammy Fletcher’s front yard: Looks really good! And she knows the name of every plant!

Candace and Scott Thomson: Another one of Clinton’s hidden gems. “If we plant some flowers on the hill, we can have a few bees.” All five hives are off to the right. The bees did not help move the rocks.

Stephanie Fletcher: Planting flowers can brighten any small space. “You know those gnomes Mom gave us? Maybe that strip of lawn by the driveway?” How many gnomes can you see?

Laura Turner: A little piece of heaven hidden away in her back yard. Beautiful — and productive!

Ericka and Rob Rintoul: Beautiful highway frontage at the Nomad Motel, with all-new landscaping this year.

Shawna and Perry Hunnie: They have surrounded their premises with “GGTs” (green growing things). Another triumph in village beautification at Hunnies Mercantile Ice Cream, Fudge Pizza and Collectables.



Clinton