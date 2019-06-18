Soccer association hands out four scholarships to grads

Tyrone Laskey

South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association (SCMSA) action continued on June 10 and June 12, and after games this week we are into the final week of the season. The excitement of the year-end tournament is definitely creating a buzz around the various fields for parents, volunteers, and of course our young players.

All divisions continue to play games, and that includes the U16 division, the highest age division in the league. Unfortunately, an invitational tournament has been difficult to organize for U16. Finding out-of-town teams to compete has been a struggle, but SCMSA has high hopes of a tournament at this level happening again soon someday down the road.

There are five teams that compete in the U16 division: Sage Hills and the River Inn from Ashcroft, along with teams from Logan Lake, Lillooet, and Lytton. The skill level is top-notch from all five of these teams. Registration numbers are a little lower then they are in the other divisions: as players hit this age there are scheduling conflicts with school and other activities, which make playing in a soccer league a little more difficult.

Some of the players to come out of the U16 division within the last couple of years are high school graduates this month. SCMSA has always awarded scholarships to who they feel are the most deserving students. These winners have played, or have been involved with, minor soccer, some since their first year of U7. That’s 12 years of soccer.

This year the scholarship was renamed, and is now called the Tom Watson Memorial Scholarship in honour of longtime coach, referee, and volunteer Tom Watson, who recently passed away. Four $500 scholarships were awarded this year, to Olivia Fletcher, Hunter Beckett, Brent Ambler, and Christian Needham. Congratulations and good luck to you all.

Monday, June 10

U10

Cayuse Flats (Lillooet) vs. Bri Stone (Lillooet) (played in Lillooet): 5–0

Lillooet Lions vs. Lytton Cruisers (played in Lytton): 1–1

Kal Tire (Ashcroft) vs. Logan Lake (in Logan Lake): 5–0

U16

Sage Hills (Ashcroft) vs. River Inn (Ashcroft): 1–4

Lytton vs. Logan Lake: 1–6

Wednesday, June 12

U7 (scores not recorded)

Bear’s Claw Lodge (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton (played in Lytton)

Driver Take Home (Ashcroft) vs. Lillooet

Daka Ventures (Ashcroft) vs. Logan Lake

U13

Interior Savings (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton: 2–0

A&W (Lillooet) vs. Second Time Around (Ashcroft): 0–5

Quality Glass (Ashcroft) vs. Winner’s Edge (Lillooet) (played in Lillooet): 0–1



