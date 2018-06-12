Social media workshop designed to help busineses

Participants will learn how to get the most from social media and maximize exposure.

Free workshops that will help businesses make the most of social media will be held in Ashcroft and Cache Creek on June 18.

Are you looking for a cost-effective way to grow your business and increase sales? Community Futures Sun Country is sponsoring two free workshops on social media marketing for businesses and not-for-profit organizations on Monday, June 18 in Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

When implemented properly, social media can be a highly effective marketing tool. This is a hands-on workshop that will show participants how to use social media to promote awareness of their products and services, build relationships with new and existing customers, and increase sales.

The workshops will include ideas on where and how to promote your business, and which social media platform works best and why, including: an overview of social networks; social media strategies; WHO to target, WHY, and HOW; WHAT to post, and WHEN; how to craft a great page; tips for sharing your story; and smartphone photo/video tips.

This is an interactive workshop, and participants are asked to bring their own laptops, tablets, and/or smartphones.

Both workshops will take place on Monday, June 18. The first is at the Community Futures Sun Country office at 203 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the second is at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 5 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

There is no charge for the workshops, which are sponsored by the Wildfire Business Transition Project with funding from Western Economic Diversification. Only eight seats are available for the Ashcroft workshop, and only 12 seats available for the Cache Creek session, so register early to avoid disappointment. For more information, or to register, please contact Community Futures Sun Country at (250) 453-9165 or visit http://www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops/.



