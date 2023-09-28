Some streets to close in Ashcroft Sept 29 for Walk for Truth and Reconciliation

Everyone welcome to gather at Heritage Park for the 9:30 a.m. walk

The streets of Ashcroft will turn bright orange Friday, Sept. 29 as residents walk to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Desert Sands Community School and Cache Creek Elementary School are coordinating the Walk for Truth and Reconciliation event which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those wishing to participate in the walk are encouraged to wear orange shirts and gather at Heritage Park on Friday, Sept. 29 in Ashcroft just before 9:30 a.m. Participants are also welcome to bring drums.

Roads closed for the walk will be: Railway Avenue, 4th Street, 2nd Street and Brink Street.

The village of Ashcroft will be raising a flag to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday morning as well and has approved the road closures for the walk.

Ashcroft Indian Band (AIB) is hosting a lunch, and has invited Ashcroft Mayor and Council who will be providing dessert for the luncheon and making a presentation to Chief and Council.

