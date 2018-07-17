Soup’s On from United Steel Workers

Members of United Steel Workers Local 7619, who volunteered at Soup’s On on July 13. Photo: Gary Winslow.

United Steel Workers Local 7619 did their annual lunch at Soup’s On in Ashcroft on July 13, with close to 100 people showing up to enjoy burgers, hotdogs, chili, veggie platters, and desserts, all of which were prepared and served by Local 7619’s incredible cooking team.

The members who provided the lunch send a big thank you to the Ashcroft Bakery for doing a special batch of buns on short notice. All the excess supplies were gifted to the Equality Project in Cache Creek, and members are looking forward to next year.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter