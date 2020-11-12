Soup’s On gives a hats off to Ashcroft Terminal for helping out

Program looking for other businesses willing to help provide lunches for locals who need a hand

(from l) Lisa Bowden and Matt Clough of Ashcroft Terminal, Martina Duncan (Soup’s On coordinator), and Mike Bell (Ashcroft Terminal) at Soup’s On in August 2020. The Terminal sponsored Soup’s On again on Oct. 23, and will be back to sponsor another lunch in December. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Martina Duncan

Soup’s On — our community connections and luncheons program — would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff from the Ashcroft Terminal for the way that they continue to support us on a bi-monthly basis so that our program is able continue.

You may know that since the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the way many programs carry out what they do, we have had to make a huge shift in how we deliver the Soup’s On program to people from our communities.

Ashcroft Terminal has been one of the organizations that has come forward to sponsor and help host the program once every six to eight weeks, and for that we are extremely thankful. Mike Bell from their HR department comes and brings volunteers to help hand out the bagged items and vouchers we give to each program participant.

After everyone has been served and the vouchers at the local restaurants paid for, Ashcroft Terminal reimburses the Soup’s On program for groceries for the lunch bags, along with the cost of all the vouchers handed out for that day. Their sponsorship is helping us continue the program for our guests.

Staff from Ashcroft Terminal have helped us three times now (Oct. 23 was the most recent date), and we are looking at December for their next date for sponsoring a luncheon.

If you or your organization would be interested in sponsoring a luncheon — either once or on a more regular basis — please contact Martina Duncan at (250) 453-2022; your assistance will be enthusiastically received. We are open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to receive and visit with our guests and distribute vouchers.

Again, many thanks to Mike Bell and the Ashcroft Terminal staff for their support of our program.



editorial@accjournal.ca

