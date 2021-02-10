SPCA calendar contest looking for pawsitively perfect pet pics

Some of the pet pics from the BC SPCA 2021 calendar. Starting on Feb. 11, B.C. residents can submit their favourite pet pictures for consideration for the 2022 calendar. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

Do you have a special furry, feathered, or finny friend? If so, you can share the love by sending in a picture that might win them a spot in the BC SPCA’s 2022 calendar.

Through the tough times of the pandemic, many people have turned to their pets for increased companionship, comfort, and support. The calendar contest is a way to celebrate these special friends and let other people throughout B.C. enjoy them as much as you do.

“With the events of the last year, many of us have been able to spend more time than ever with our pets,” says Tess Repenning, senior manger of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “We know there are lots of animal-lovers out there with a camera roll full of pictures of their pets, and our annual calendar contest is the perfect way to share them while raising urgently needed funds for homeless, abused, and injured animals.”

It’s easy to take part. Simply check your camera or device for pics of your cute cat, delightful dog, beautiful bird, or any other precious pet you have, upload it — along with your pet’s story — to the calendar contest website starting on Feb. 11, then invite friends and family to donate in support. The 13 animals (12 months and one cover) with the most votes at midnight on Feb. 28, 2021 will win a spot in the 2022 BC SPCA Calendar.

This year’s contest has some new features, thanks to presenting sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition. If you enter a super cute image but don’t make it into the top 13, you’ll still be in the running to be the Hill’s Honourable Mention, which will also be printed in the 2022 calendar.

Hill’s will also be giving 25 bonus votes to anyone signing up with a donation of $25 or more on the contest’s Feb. 11 launch day. It’s a great incentive to register early and start sharing your perfect pet picture with family and friends.

To register and learn more, visit www.spca.bc.ca/calendar or contact the BC SPCA at events@spca.bc.ca or 1-855-622-7722.



