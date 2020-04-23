The BC SPCA is offering assistance for Cache Creek residents and their pets who are under threat from flooding. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

SPCA offers help to Cache Creek pet owners

Kamloops SPCA available to help residents and their pets while under evacuation alert

With nearly 400 residents of Cache Creek currently under Evacuation Alert due to the threat of flooding, the BC SPCA is offering pet food food, supplies, and emergency pet boarding for residents whose properties are currently under threat.

Ten properties along Cache Creek are under Evacuation Order, and nearly 200 other residences along or near the Bonaparte River are under Evacuation Alert due to rising water levels.

“We want residents to know if they are evacuating and have nowhere to take their pets, we can provide temporary accommodation for them at our Kamloops Community Animal Centre,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “Anyone needing assistance is asked to please contact our Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 to make boarding arrangements.”

The BC SPCA is also asking for public donations of unopened dry and canned pet food and cat litter to assist residents who might need it. Supplies can be dropped off at the Bc SPCA branch in Kamloops at 2816 Tranquille Road.

“We are so grateful for these donations and we will ensure that they get distributed to pet guardians in need,” says Chortyk.

Cache Creek residents who need assistance with pet food are invited to call the BC SPCA in Kamloops at (250) 376-7722. The BC SPCA also offers a free emergency checklist to ensure that animal guardians are prepared if they need to evacuate with their pets. Visit www.spca.bc.ca to download the pdf.


Cache Creek

