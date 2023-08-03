Spuzzum First Nation hosts annual First Fish Ceremony

The event celebrated the return of the salmon to the Fraser River

Three-time World Hoop Dancing champion Alex Wells from the Lil’wat Nation was at the First Fish Ceremony to join the celebration and demonstrate his skills. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Spuzzum First Nation held its annual First Fish Ceremony — celebrating the return of the salmon to the Fraser River — at Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park near Spuzzum on July 29.

Three-time World Hoop Dancing champion Alex Wells from the Lil’wat Nation was there to join the celebration and demonstrate his skills.

Every year, Spuzzum First Nation celebrates the return of the salmon to the Fraser with the First Fish Ceremony.

This year’s event took place on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park picnic area in SFN traditional territory, and all were invited to be part of this ongoing story by joining Spuzzum First Nation for this year’s ceremony.

The free, family-friendly outdoor event featured singers, drummers, dancers, and storytelling — including Wells from the Lil’wat Nation.

“It’s a chance for people to come and learn more about our culture and our shared history,” says SFN Chief James Hobart, who is Indigenous Co-Chair of the New Pathways to Gold Society (NPTGS).

“People can also learn what the SFN is doing in terms of economic development in our traditional territories. This event is as much about celebrating the present as it is honouring the past.”

