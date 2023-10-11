St. Alban’s Anglican Church, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)

St. Alban’s Anglican Church, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Journal files)

St. Alban’s continues its work in church and community

Soup’s On weekly lunch continues every Friday, and all are welcome

By The Rev. Linda LaGroix

Greetings from our little community church of St. Alban’s Anglican!

It seems to have been such a long time since I have reached out to you that I feel that I should bring you up to date with the goings-on here.

This summer was a busy time, with the usual services of Holy Communion and Morning Prayer, as well as time off for many of us. Thanks be to God for the excellent and dependable helpers we have who allow us all to enjoy some much-deserved rest.

In addition to two memorial services, I was able to officiate at three weddings this summer: all truly blessings to me, to them, and to our community. God is at work in our people. Alleluia!

This fall, while we continue in the Season of Pentecost — the “Green, Growing Season” — we have also focused on the environment, starting in the summer and then continuing with the “Season of Creation: River of Justice and Peace”. This was a one-month focus on the forests, the land, the wilderness and the rivers, seeking to find peace and justice for them and for us in these images. Each week we included a brief reflection on the element of creation and reminded us of our role in reducing our impacts. In these days we need to be more aware of how we can reduce our “footprint”.

Our Bible Study resumed on Sept. 27 with a three-week examination of the names of God from the Old Testament: names that help us to learn and trust the characteristics of God, as inspired by God and recorded by the scribes. If you would like a copy of our study material, please let me know.

Starting on Nov. 8, with Matthew 25: 1-13, we will use our study time to read and reflect on upcoming Gospel readings. Other sessions will be on Nov. 15 (Matthew 25: 14-30), Nov. 22 (Matthew 25: 31-46), and Nov. 29 (Mark 13: 24-37, as we begin Advent and Year B in the church calendar).

During the season of Advent, on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, we will focus on the meaning of Advent, in preparation for a renewed experience of Jesus’ birth within us and around us.

With respect to our work in the church and in the community, we are thankful that our Soup’s On community outreach of love and shared meals continues, with a Thanksgiving dinner on Oct. 6, meals every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a planned Christmas dinner on Dec. 22. Thanks to all from the community who make this blessing spread! And remember that all are welcome to come and share food and fellowship.

In the church building, we are working on having the roof of the church and the steeple re-roofed with metal roofing like the hall, as well as freshening up the paint on the outside. We have a contractor replacing the back steps at the rectory, and we continue to be so thankful for those who keep our flowers outside and inside the church so beautiful for us!

We continue to give God thanks for the gift of Theresa, who plays music for us at our services, and we are so thankful for the members from Zion United who have comfortably joined us and contribute much to our services and fellowship.

Many blessings on our journey with Christ, as God’s light in our world!

Ashcroft

Previous story
Take the good with the bad, says South Cariboo centenarian

Just Posted

The 100 Mile House Wranglers huddle up to listen to head coach Dale Hladun during a game in September. The Wranglers have lost five games this season and won only one, largely due to frequent penalties, Hladun said. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Wranglers on thin ice following string of losses

Aerial view of the proposed new Highway 97 crossing at the Dairy Queen (building at bottom centre), as well as two additional crossings of Cache Creek further upstream (at Quartz Road and at the Cache Creek Motor Inn). (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province to build new bridge on Highway 97 in Cache Creek

A castle in Ashcroft? You can visit one at Desert Hills Ranch (and perhaps pick a pumpkin or two while you’re there). (Photo credit: Desert Hills Ranch)
It will be a happy Halloween with these scarily fun events

Representatives of the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program were at the Spuzzum First Nation First Fish celebration on July 29 with Small Eyes, a 14-year-old Northern Spotted Owl who is the only glove-trained one of her kind in Canada. The breed is highly endangered, and the program is trying to reintroduce them to the wild; the area around Spuzzum is the northernmost extent of their traditional ground. The Skelúle? (as Spuzzum First Nation call them) are much-loved relatives of the SFN, and are seen as extremely powerful beings who are messengers to the spirit world and the physical world. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Second release brings B.C.’s wild spotted owl population from 1 to 3