The Human Condition Comedy Tour is bringing stand-up comedy to Ashcroft, and raising funds across Alberta and B.C. for a variety of great causes.

Stand-up comedy tour raises money for many good causes

The Human Condition Comedy Tour rolls into Ashcroft as part of a Western Canada swing

The Human Condition Comedy Tour rolls into Ashcroft on Sept. 23, bringing a welcome dose of humour while raising money for good causes throughout Alberta and B.C.

The tour was organized by Winnipeg-based comedian Scott Porteous, and he and fellow comedians Frank Russo and Shawn Gramiak have been on the road since Sept. 2, when the tour started in Camrose, Alberta. The intent of the tour was to lift spirits and raise money for an array of different local charities and causes in a way that represents the human connection between people.

Porteous, who was reached by phone on the day the tour landed in Kamloops, says that it’s been going really well.

“People have been responsive, and we’ve had great turnouts. We love comedy, we love to travel, we love to perform, so we’re being selfish in the most selfless way possible. If we can help out along the way, and support as many communities as we can, that’s great.

“People are having a great time and they want us back, want to see us again. Next year we’ll be coming back to some of the places we’ve visited.”

Some of the organizations that will be benefiting from funds raised during the tour include the Food Action Society of the North Okanagan, the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, BC and Alberta Guide Dogs, Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders, the Revelstoke Humane Society, and Cowichan Cat Rescue.

“People are out there for a great cause, but they get comedy as well,” says Porteous. “We’re the entertainment. It’s a bonus for us to support a cause, help the community out, and let people enjoy some comedy.”

He notes that the show is catered toward adults. “There’s some stand-up comedy, some storytelling, observational humour, one-liners. It’s three different styles of comics.”

He adds that it’s great to be able to get into small communities.

“We didn’t want to eliminate the possibility of going to small places. We say ‘No city too big, no town too small.’ So we don’t rule out small places, and we find they can be more receptive, as they don’t get too much comedy. How often do they get to see something like this?

“The travel is very tiring, but it’s awesome. We get to see some great sights. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be in Ashcroft on Monday, Sept. 23 at UniTea Café and Lounge on Railway Avenue, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased in advance at UniTea, or at the door. For more information, visit The Human Condition Comedy Tour Facebook page.


