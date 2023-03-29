Students bring Christmas spirit to Cache Creek firefighters

Cache Creek Junior Firefighter Emma Gross and Fire Chief Tom Moe get a group hug from Mrs. Pigeon’s Cache Creek Elementary Grade 2/3 class on a recent visit, where the students had a very special surprise for the pair. (Photo credit: Nicole Pigeon)

It’s three months on from Christmas 2022, but the holiday season’s spirit of giving is still alive and well in Cache Creek.

In December of last year, students from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School asked for donations of used goods to sell in their Christmas Jingle shop. The students organized all the items they received, then sold them in the Jingle Shop, which they ran during their breaks for three days. When the shop closed its doors, the students found they had raised more than $500.

In January, the students were asked what they wanted to do with the funds, and the immediate reaction was to donate it to various organizations around the community. There were a lot of ideas, and the students did the math to see how they were going to split the money.

However, the first idea that was proposed was to give the money to Cache Creek Fire Chief Tom Moe and Junior Firefighter Emma Gross, for the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Moe and Gross had made a huge impression on the class when they visited during Fire Safety Week in October 2022, and the class said that they were very special, because they help others when they need it and keep everyone safe.

They kept their decision a secret until March 22, when the students had a tour of the Cache Creek fire hall and surprised Moe and Gross with the donation. The students explained to them how much they appreciate everything they do and how the pair inspired them to be firefighters when they are older.

“A big thanks to Tom Moe and Emma Gross for the tour,” says Pigeon. “And thanks to Jenn Eaton for organizing everything and keeping it a surprise.”



