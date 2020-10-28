Looking west from the Mesa to the Ashcroft Reserve at the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire, July 7, 2017. Students at Desert Sands Community School are looking to interview locals about their direct experience with the 2017 wildfires. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Looking west from the Mesa to the Ashcroft Reserve at the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire, July 7, 2017. Students at Desert Sands Community School are looking to interview locals about their direct experience with the 2017 wildfires. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Students looking for people to share their 2017 wildfire stories

Desert Sands Community School students want to speak with residents about wildfire experiences

The middle school class at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft is working on a project that focuses on people’s experiences of the 2017 wildfires, and is looking for members of the community who are willing to share their stories.

Individual students would like to meet virtually with people who have direct, firsthand experience of living through the 2017 wildfires, and who would feel comfortable sharing their personal experiences with the students. The intention is to obtain a cross-section of the community and include the experiences of a variety of people who played different roles and held different positions during the wildfires: firefighters, first responders, evacuees, residents, elected officials, and more. Sharing these personal stories will expose students to a range of perspectives and emotions experienced by local residents in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 16 Mile, Clinton, the Ashcroft and Bonaparte Bands, Loon Lake, Skeetchestn, and more.

The interviews will be recorded and transcribed, and the students will then write them up, allowing them to learn more about editing. The aim is to eventually publish the stories, but prior to publication students will collaborate with participants to ensure that they they approve of the final result.

The students acknowledge that some people might find it a challenge to share their stories, which could be traumatic for them, and they want to be sensitive to the fact that sharing these stories, while powerful, is not an easy thing for some people. There is no pressure for anyone to participate, but the students would appreciate suggestions about local residents who might want to take part.

Any community members who are interested, and willing to share their personal experiences from the summer of 2017, are encouraged to contact the school, where every effort will be made to connect them with a student. There are approximately 50 students involved with the project, and each student is hoping to interview one person. The plan is for the interview process to start in November 2020, and participants will be contacted with more details before that time.

If you are interested in taking part in the project, or would like more information, contact Breana Paulos (bpaulos@sd74.bc.ca) or Brent Close (bclose@sd74.bc.ca). You can also contact the school at (250) 453-9144.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. wildfires 2017

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait
Next story
World-class carver prefers the simple life in Loon Lake

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is looking for someone to fill the position of fire chief, and is also looking for people willing to stand as a candidate for the SBID board; elections will take place at the AGM on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Candidates for trustee, fire chief wanted in Spences Bridge

Elections will be held during Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM on Nov. 28

Looking west from the Mesa to the Ashcroft Reserve at the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire, July 7, 2017. Students at Desert Sands Community School are looking to interview locals about their direct experience with the 2017 wildfires. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Students looking for people to share their 2017 wildfire stories

Desert Sands Community School students want to speak with residents about wildfire experiences

BC 2020 election graphic
Elections BC estimates 52% of BC voters cast a ballot this year

Results are down from 2017, and final counts will have to wait until mail-in ballots are tallied

An operator works to clear the culvert at Quartz Road in Cache Creek during flooding in April 2020. The Village of Cache Creek is looking for local contractors who want to go on a list for any work (emergency and non-emergency) that is needed. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Village of Cache Creek calling all contractors willing to work

Plus a Halloween drive-in movie event, an AGM, Christmas market news, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Most Read