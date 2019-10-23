Successful Sea Cadets fundraiser gets group closer to goal

Group is fundraising for a trip to Halifax in May 2020 to commemorate Battle of the Atlantic

On Oct. 18, Interior Savings employees served up chili and a bun to raise funds for the Sea Cadets (from left: Sandy Drinkwater, Brittanie Mondor, Stephanie Bolduc, and Karma Kubbernus). Photo: Christopher Roden

A successful fundraiser for Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps #347 Avenger on Oct. 19 netted more than $3,000 for the group, which is raising money so that the more than 20 members can attend the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic commemoration in Halifax in May 2020.

The event was held at the Ashcroft Legion, with proceeds from the 74 roast beef dinners sold going to the group. Brenda Cahoon, who no longer has a child in Sea Cadets but who has a good deal of experience with past fundraisers, helped out, and said that since the cost of the food is deducted from the amount raised, the fact that they received donations made a difference.

“Desert Hills Ranch donated the potatoes and carrots, and Deb Tuohey of the Ashcroft Bakery, and my mother, donated the desserts, so that helped us out.”

Staff of Interior Savings made the Sea Cadets the object of their annual Day of Difference event on Oct. 18, and were able to present a cheque to the group; further cash and cheque donations were received at the event. A 50/50 draw raised a total of $510, and Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden was asked to draw the winning ticket, which belonged to her husband Christopher. The couple donated the full amount to the Sea Cadets.

A silent auction, a balloon pop, and a dice raffle raised more funds, with winners and successful bidders taking away dozens of items donated by area businesses, home-based businesses, organizations, and individuals: everything from T-shirts and gift certificates to artwork and cookie dough.

Cahoon says that the Cadets have been busy fundraising, and plan to hold another dinner in the spring. In the meantime, they are selling barbecue sauces, spices, rubs, and smoking supplies from The House of Q. The fundraiser runs through mid-November, and some of the products, as well as order forms, are at the Legion and at Home Hardware in Ashcroft.

They will also be doing a Gary’s Sausage fundraiser, and will have a table at the Legion Christmas Bazaar at the Cache Creek Community Hall in November. The orders will be back in time for Christmas.

Order forms are available from any Sea Cadet member and their parents. Anyone interested in ordering can also contact Cahoon at (250) 457-0086.



Legion dinner attendees ponder the choices in the dice raffle. Photo: Barbara Roden