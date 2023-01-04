Take stock of last year before making resolutions for 2023

The start of a new year is a good time to look back on the successes and challenges of the last one

Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

I cannot even believe that we are already into the first week of January and 2023 is here! One benefit to this is that we get a fresh start.

For a lot of us, 2020 and 2021 were difficult years that were as emotionally intense as a derailed roller coaster ride. This was due to various reasons, including a major one: the COVID-19 pandemic. For many people, 2022 was an extremely hard year as well. A lot of us felt and dealt with the after-effects of shutdowns and being in isolation over the two previous years. We waded through some really low lows in our now endlessly ever-changing world.

As we end 2022 and begin 2023, let us take the time to reflect on and evaluate this past year. Let us check in on how our body, mind, and spirit are feeling. Are we noticing any patterns? Remember that it helps when we put a name to what we are feeling and seeing.

A good way to evaluate the year is to summarize 2022 in one sentence. For me, for example, this past year opened my eyes to systemic and personal relationships in my life that really matter, as well as others that I needed to let go. In reflection, I am truly grateful for those people who were an anchor for me in 2022, and I plan to stick close to them in 2023.

What experiences in 2022 are you most grateful for? Here are four areas that can help us to evaluate and reflect on 2022:

1. Our accomplishments: What were the things that worked for us and should be reinforced (wins and successes)? Let us celebrate the wins and moments of joy that come our way, however small they are. Call them by name or write them down with pride as pleasant experiences.

2. Our challenges: What did not work (mishaps, mistakes, and failures) in 2022? Call them by name or write them down with pride as well. Consider them as our lessons and our shifts. They are the things we tried and now have experience in for the next time we attempt them.

3. New life skill or life lesson we learned: What new learning did we gain, including new knowledge of ourselves, in 2022? Avoid negative sources and their unhealthy habits, whether they be people, places, or things. Also, remember that experiencing delay is not necessarily a denial. Sometimes we just need a little more time to figure things and ourselves out!

4. How our life evolved in 2022: Did anything take us out of our comfort zone this past year? What caused us to sit in uncomfortableness? What is the life-changing thing that influenced us to move forward or step back?

So often, we try to start the New Year with resolutions and planning, without reflecting on or evaluating the previous year. Reflection helps us identify what to reinforce and what to change so we can position ourselves for success in the New Year.

Let me pause to say how grateful I am to be a part of your community. Thank you for reading the articles I write, and sending me words of encouragement and support. I receive your kind words with appreciation. I am eager to start afresh in many areas of my life in 2023!

Let us welcome the New Year with love and gratitude. Happy New Year, everyone! Have a happy, healthy 2023!



