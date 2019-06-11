U13 action between Interior Savings and Winner’s Edge in Ashcroft on June 5. Photo: Deanna Hayes.

Teams jockey for position as soccer season winds down

Year-end tournament is approaching quickly

By Tyrone Laskey

Another week of soccer matches played out on June 3 and 5. It’s hard to believe that after this week’s action was completed, we’re down to just three more weeks until the year-end tournament and, sadly, the end of the season.

The positive side is that once the season is done, most players will be down to their last week of school and can move on to summer break.

Plenty of preparation is already in the works for the year-end tournament. Concession items are being ordered, fields are getting marked, referee schedules are getting put into place, and of course the players are preparing for their last tournament of the season.

This week’s action finished with many close games in all three divisions where scores are kept, while our U7 players continue to keep the dandelion count down on all the fields that their matches are played on. It’s been nice to see so much improvement from the players since the season started back in April.

Here are the scores from last week’s matches.

Monday, June 3:

U10

Kal Tire (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton: 4–0

Haver and Boeker (Ashcroft) vs. Logan Lake (played in Logan Lake): 4–1

Lillooet Lions vs. Lillooet Bri Stone (played in Lillooet): 1–6

U16

Sage Hills (Ashcroft) vs. Lillooet (played in Lillooet): 0–5

River Inn (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton (played in Lytton): 4–0

Wednesday, June 5

U7 (scores not recorded)

Bear’s Claw Lodge (Ashcroft) vs. Logan Lake (played in Logan Lake)

Daka Ventures vs. Lillooet (played in Lillooet)

Driver (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton (game postponed)

U13

Interior Savings (Ashcroft) vs. Winner’s Edge (Lillooet): 2–0

Quality Glass (Ashcroft) vs. Clinton (played in Clinton): 2–2

A&W (Lillooet) vs. Lytton (played in Lytton): 1–3


