Teddy bears for a good cause

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) once more ran its “Share-a-Bear” campaign at all 197 BC Liquor Stores throughout the province. Customers could purchase a stuffed teddy bear for $15, and for every bear purchased another would be donated to a charity in the local community.

In December, staff at the Ashcroft liquor store donated the bears to the hospital and the BC Ambulance service station in Ashcroft, so that they could be given out to those who needed one. It was expected that 20,000 bears would be distributed in 2017; almost 650,000 have been given away since the program started in 1989.



editorial@accjournal.ca

