Terry Fox Run for cancer research returns to Ashcroft Sept. 17

This year’s run starts and finishes at the Ashcroft HUB, and there is no fee to take part

The annual Terry Fox Run is returning to Ashcroft on Sept. 17, with participants walking, running, or rolling along a five- or 10-kilometre course to raise funds for cancer research.

Terry Fox began his epic Marathon of Hope across Canada in April 1980, hoping to raise $23 million — one dollar for everyone in Canada at the time — to make a difference in the lives of those with cancer. His run was cut short, but in 1981 the first Terry Fox Run was held, allowing Canadians to help Terry in his quest.

Today, 43 years later, Terry’s mission continues, with hundreds of Terry Fox Runs, thousands of school runs, and millions of supporters across Canada and in more than 20 countries around the world showing that Terry’s message of hope is as strong as ever.

“It fills our family with joy to see Terry’s legacy inspiring future generations,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother. “Every dollar raised by the people who join or support the Terry Fox Run helps fund cancer research. And every dollar helps realize Terry’s dream of a world without cancer.”

The first Terry Fox Run in Ashcroft was held in 1985, and since then a number of local volunteers have helped keep the race alive. This year the Ashcroft HUB has stepped in to organize the run, which will start from the HUB and follow the same route as the annual Skip’s Run.

“It’s the first year the HUB has done it,” explains HUB Executive Director Jessica Clement, saying that previous organizers Hilda and Ron Jones approached them about taking on the run. “It was felt that it was better to have an organization doing it, to have continuity, rather than individuals who can maybe only do it for a couple of years.”

She adds that there is no fee to take part in the run, although participants can donate as much or as little as they’d like. There is also an online sponsorship form, for participants who would like to collect pledges.

The Ashcroft run starts at 9 a.m. on the 17th, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. for anyone who has not registered online. People can walk, run, bike, or wheel their way along the route at their own pace, with participants getting a cool bracelet and a certificate at the end. The Ashcroft and District Lions Club will be on hand with hot dogs for those taking part. All ages are welcome at the family-friendly event.

The endurance of the Terry Fox Run shows how Terry’s courage and determination continues to inspire Canadians. Donations made at the run to the Terry Fox Foundation support high-impact cancer research, and the Foundation notes that we have learned more about cancer in the last 10 years than we did in the previous 50.

The pace of discovery continues to accelerate. Through the generous support of donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects.

For more information, or to register for this year’s Ashcroft run and start fundraising, go to www.terryfox.org.

