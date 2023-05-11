The Hummingbird Effect: Small, positive actions can help families build resilience

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

I spent time pondering and investigating how the ways of hummingbirds are similar to how human families cope and develop resilience during difficult times. Being a Jamaican by birth, I was educated in school about the streamer tail hummingbird that is endemic to our island, commonly known as the “doctor bird”, which is our national bird.

Hummingbirds are known for their unique ability to adapt and thrive in challenging environments, very much like our human families find ourselves doing. Building family resilience through challenging times results from both nature and nurture.

Hummingbirds of various species have different-shaped beaks, which allows them to extract nectar from specific flowers: a key characteristic of their kind. Similarly, our families have unique sets of strengths and resources that we can draw from during times of need. These might include supportive relationships, a strong sense of community and culture, a positive outlook, or a sense of purpose and meaning in life. When combined, or utilized individually, these strengths and resources enable us to build resilience.

Aside from extracting nectar, hummingbirds’ specialized beaks also provide them with the ability to transfer pollen among flowers. This process benefits the wider ecosystem by promoting the growth and reproduction of plants. In the same manner, we can positively impact our wider community by collaborating, and supporting each other in building resilience. This can be achieved through a range of methods, such as receiving support and services from our neighbours, collaborating with First Nations Bands, and establishing public and private sector partnerships.

Another way that hummingbirds and families are similar is in their capacity to adapt to changing environments. Hummingbirds are known for their ability to find new food sources and adjust to changing weather conditions. They are able to alter their feeding patterns based on the availability of food, and they are also able to migrate long distances in search of better conditions. Let us think of the many times we have also done the same to adapt to changing circumstances such as job loss, moving to a new city in search of employment or better conditions, a shift in family dynamics, or a family crisis. We do what we can to maintain our sense of purpose and hope, and find creative solutions to the challenges we face.

Hummingbirds are mostly known for their tenacity and perseverance. Despite their small size, they are able to defend their territory against much larger birds and predators. In the same way, resilient families are protective of each other, often doing what is necessary to ensure safety and security, even in the hardest of times.

Like hummingbirds, our families have unique characteristics that enable us to adapt to circumstances. Through hardship and trauma, our families may develop strong communication skills and problem-solving abilities, in addition to building emotional support networks that help us navigate difficult times.

As we reflect on the lessons from the hummingbird in building resilience, we can see how these lessons can be applied to our own lives and in our families. Remember, every small, positive action can have a powerful impact on building resilience in self, family, and even community.



