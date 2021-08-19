The Journal is looking for those who’ve gone above and beyond

Do you know someone in our communities who has gone above and beyond? Nominate them!

Ashcroft resident Michaela Aie (seated) raising money in July to assist people who were evacuated from Lytton. Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help out in the last year? Let the Journal know by nominating them. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond in the past year, who you’d like to see recognized in the pages of the Journal?

The paper will be celebrating people who go that extra mile in the Sept. 16 issue. In the past, the focus has been on the first responders who work so hard to keep everyone safe, and last year the scope was expanded to include people who went above and beyond during the pandemic. This time we are looking for the names of people who have gone out of their way to help out and make their communities a better place over the past year.

COVID-19 showed that heroes come in many forms and can be found in a variety of places. We heard about many people, from community member who went the extra mile to make sure people got their groceries or medications, to people who stepped up to make sure that grads got photos of their big event.

It wasn’t just individuals who were nominated. People wrote in to praise the efforts of the staff of School District No. 74, the entire team at some local businesses, and the health care staff at Jackson House and Thompson View Lodge and Manor.

The Journal is looking for the names of those who have gone Above and Beyond in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding areas, who will be honoured in the Sept. 16 issue. Simply contact the Journal with the name of your nominee and a brief description of what makes that person (or group) special. Suggestions can be dropped off at the Journal office on 4th Street in Ashcroft, or emailed to editorial@accjournal.ca, before Sept. 3.



