The power of small steps: finding your way moving forward

No matter how long the journey, taking one step at a time will eventually allow you to reach your destination. (Photo credit: Wallpaper Flare)

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

Life is full of challenges, some of which can be overwhelming, making it difficult for us to see a clear path forward. Be it a personal or professional goal we’re working towards, it’s natural to feel discouraged when we can’t see our way through. However, it’s important to remember that progress can be made one step at a time, and that each step we take brings us closer to where we want to be.

In the midst of uncertainty, it’s easy to become consumed with worry and anxiety about the future. Worrying about how slow we’re going or how long the journey takes will only make things more difficult. Instead, it’s important to stay present and focus on the now. The small steps move us forward so that we avoid becoming overwhelmed by the bigger picture.

It can be so easy for us to become consumed by the negativity and uncertainty of the world, but it’s important to remember that we are not defined by our circumstances, but rather by how we respond to them. The dark clouds will eventually roll away and the morning will come if we take things slow and focus on one step at a time.

Let’s remind ourselves that when faced with uncertainty, it’s important to remember that our journey of many miles and whatever direction needs to begin with just one step. Let’s take control of our own actions and reactions, even when things aren’t going the way we think they should.

The dark clouds will eventually roll away, and the morning will come. Celebrate each step towards your goal, and don’t get discouraged by setbacks. With confidence in ourselves and our abilities, perseverance, and determination, we will eventually reach our destination.



