The Rundown: Clinton News

Health and Wellness Fair ahead

The Clinton Health Care Auxiliary will hold a Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 5 that will include a flu clinic. Flu shots and health information will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the fair, which will be held at Clinton’s Memorial Hall.

Clinton for Kids dinner and auction

This year, the usual David Stoddart School Parents Advisory Council auction will not take place in Clinton. Instead, a new event has been organized in its place, with the same type of dinner, as well as the silent and live auction that locals have come to expect.

The Clinton for Kids dinner and auction will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16. The event will still donate all proceeds directly to the David Stoddart School PAC. A cash bar will be available, and doors open at 5 p.m. for this 19+ event, with dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 and will be available at Integris Credit Union for $25 each.

Christmas Bazaar

Shoppers can find many one-of-a-kind gift items for sale at the Christmas Bazaar in 70 Mile House on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SMAC, 2545 North Bonaparte Road.

The bazaar will feature artisans, artists, bakers, designers, and their creations. There will also be gourmet food, Christmas decorations, and even fully decorated trees available for purchase.

Stop by the event for a cup of hot chocolate, coffee, a bowl of chili, or some good old-fashioned Christmas cheer this November. Admission will be by donation to the local Food Pantry.

To reserve a table for $10, call Kathleen at (250) 706-3135. Doors will open for vendors at 8 a.m.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter