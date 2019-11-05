People will soon be able to stop by Happy Days Coffee at the Clinton Emporium for a cup of coffee and a quiet place in a 1950s setting. Photo: Sandra Belin

The Rundown: Clinton News

New community coffee spot coming soon to Clinton Emporium

By Raven Nyman

Public hearing coming up for cannabis store

On Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. the Village of Clinton will hold a public meeting in council chambers, prior to the regular meeting of council, for those who wish to make a presentation regarding a request to establish a cannabis store at 1300 Cariboo Highway, locally known as the “Blue Barn”.

The location was formerly home to a thrift shop and is situated along Highway 97, not far from the Petro Canada gas station. A public hearing regarding the future of the location is set for this month, as the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and the Village of Clinton received a request from the property owner to locate a cannabis store there.

For such a business to proceed, the Village’s council must gather public input before making a resolution to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch that the business may be operated within the municipality.

The proposed business does meet the community’s recent amendment to its zoning bylaws. For those members of the public who are interested in the subject and feel they may be affected by the opening of a cannabis store in Clinton, written comments are welcome. Comments may be submitted in writing to the Village office or in person at the public meeting.

Employment opportunity

The Village of Clinton is seeking to hire a full-time employee in the position of Financial Officer/Corporate Officer. Qualified candidates for the job must have completed Grade 12 or equivalent and will need extensive computer bookkeeping experience related to payroll and accounts receivable/payable.

Local government knowledge and experience would of course be an asset for the position, but familiarity with accounting software would also be beneficial and should be indicated. The Village hopes to hire a team player who possesses the ability to get along well with the public.

Applications for the position will be accepted at the Village office by email, fax, or regular mail until Friday, Nov. 15 with attention to acting CAO Tom Dall at cao@village.clinton.bc.ca. Submissions should include a cover letter and references. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. For more information, contact the Village office at (250) 459-2261.

New business will serve coffee and smiles

Many out-of-towners and locals alike are fond of Clinton’s various antique shops, and perhaps the most well-known amongst them is the Clinton Emporium, located at the south end of the Village’s short stretch of Highway 97.

Soon, the Clinton Emporium will be home to more than just antiques, as the location plans to serve coffee in the near future. The Emporium’s Happy Days Coffee is not yet ready to open, but eventually the location will offer Van Houtte’s Canadian coffee in a 1950s style setting with free WiFi and places for customers to sit while socializing or reading the paper. Keep an eye out for this up and coming coffee stop.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Just Posted

Campbell Hill landfill set for soft opening in December

Site has seen several major delays over past three years

Cache Creek council looking at grant for new Quartz Road bridge

Cache Creek council meeting news from Oct. 25

Health care, trails, collared doves, and more on Ashcroft council agenda

Ashcroft council meeting news from Oct. 25

New projects on Ashcroft Reserve not just for residents

Band administrator encourages others to make use of trails, seniors’ residence, and more

Public invited to Kamloops meeting to discuss accessibility

Province seeking ito make B.C. more accessible for those with disabilities

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Most Read