The Rundown: Clinton News

People will soon be able to stop by Happy Days Coffee at the Clinton Emporium for a cup of coffee and a quiet place in a 1950s setting. Photo: Sandra Belin

By Raven Nyman

Public hearing coming up for cannabis store

On Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. the Village of Clinton will hold a public meeting in council chambers, prior to the regular meeting of council, for those who wish to make a presentation regarding a request to establish a cannabis store at 1300 Cariboo Highway, locally known as the “Blue Barn”.

The location was formerly home to a thrift shop and is situated along Highway 97, not far from the Petro Canada gas station. A public hearing regarding the future of the location is set for this month, as the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and the Village of Clinton received a request from the property owner to locate a cannabis store there.

For such a business to proceed, the Village’s council must gather public input before making a resolution to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch that the business may be operated within the municipality.

The proposed business does meet the community’s recent amendment to its zoning bylaws. For those members of the public who are interested in the subject and feel they may be affected by the opening of a cannabis store in Clinton, written comments are welcome. Comments may be submitted in writing to the Village office or in person at the public meeting.

Employment opportunity

The Village of Clinton is seeking to hire a full-time employee in the position of Financial Officer/Corporate Officer. Qualified candidates for the job must have completed Grade 12 or equivalent and will need extensive computer bookkeeping experience related to payroll and accounts receivable/payable.

Local government knowledge and experience would of course be an asset for the position, but familiarity with accounting software would also be beneficial and should be indicated. The Village hopes to hire a team player who possesses the ability to get along well with the public.

Applications for the position will be accepted at the Village office by email, fax, or regular mail until Friday, Nov. 15 with attention to acting CAO Tom Dall at cao@village.clinton.bc.ca. Submissions should include a cover letter and references. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. For more information, contact the Village office at (250) 459-2261.

New business will serve coffee and smiles

Many out-of-towners and locals alike are fond of Clinton’s various antique shops, and perhaps the most well-known amongst them is the Clinton Emporium, located at the south end of the Village’s short stretch of Highway 97.

Soon, the Clinton Emporium will be home to more than just antiques, as the location plans to serve coffee in the near future. The Emporium’s Happy Days Coffee is not yet ready to open, but eventually the location will offer Van Houtte’s Canadian coffee in a 1950s style setting with free WiFi and places for customers to sit while socializing or reading the paper. Keep an eye out for this up and coming coffee stop.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter