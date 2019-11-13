The Rundown: Clinton News

David Stoddart grad class fundraising with Christmas flowers

Ice times announced for the season

The local hockey and ice skating rink in Clinton—formally known as the 47 Mile Sports Complex—is now open for the 2019/2020 season, but will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays. The arena officially opened for winter use on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Public skating for the season costs $2 per person and is scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Other Men’s, Women’s, Youth, and Co-Ed hockey events are scheduled daily throughout the week. For the full arena schedule, see the Village of Clinton website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/.

Children’s Christmas Party sign-up

On Sunday, Dec. 8, a Children’s Christmas Party will take place at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. for children aged 10 and under.

Sign-up sheets for children who want to receive gifts from Santa are available at the local post office, Budget Foods, the Legion, the Village Office, and Integris Credit Union. The deadline to sign up children for the party is Monday, Nov. 18.

David Stoddart School news

Students at David Stoddart School are inching closer to winter break with each passing day, but before they can celebrate the holidays, there is still a full month of learning to complete.

In October the local fire department visited the school, and on Friday, Nov. 8 students participated in a Remembrance Assembly at 11 a.m. Report cards will be sent home on Nov. 20 and the school will also hold a Book Fair this month from Nov. 24 to 29. The Book Fair will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays during that time.

Elementary students have “Learning Conversations” scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. This is a time when children get the chance to lead their guardians through a day at school to showcase their studies and successes, but DSS principal Carol Pickering advised that all parents can drop in for the event.

Grads fundraise with holiday arrangements

The 2020 David Stoddart School graduating class is fundraising by selling poinsettias and other winter plants throughout the community.

This year, the grads are offering premium poinsettias for $14, tropical indoor planters for $35, holiday wreathes for $35, outdoor greenery arrangements for $45, and tabletop trios for $25.

Interested buyers can contact the school to place their orders, and order forms are available at Integris Credit Union. Payment can be made in cash or via cheques made out to David Stoddart School. Orders must be submitted by Saturday, Nov. 23 and flower pick-up will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the school.

Correction: In “The Rundown: Clinton News” which appeared in the Journal of Nov. 7, a position currently available with the Village of Clinton was described incorrectly. The correct description of the position should have read “The Village of Clinton is seeking to hire a full-time financial employee who will be accountable to the Financial Officer/Corporate Officer.” The Journal regrets the error.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
