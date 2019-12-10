The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Community Christmas banquet

On Saturday, Dec. 14 there will be a Christmas banquet held at the Clinton Memorial Hall at 5 p.m., with a complimentary dinner and Christmas service for all. This event is hosted annually by the Bethel Pentecostal Church.

Integris stocking stuffers

If you are feeling charitable this December, stop by Integris Credit Union and Insurance in Clinton to pick up a stocking to fill for someone in need. Stockings are now available for pick-up.

New CAO hired

After a few months of searching, the Village of Clinton has hired a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Paul Carver will be sworn into his new position at the upcoming regular meeting of council on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Since the departure of former CAO Monika Schittek, former Clinton CAO Tom Dall has served in the position of acting CAO for the community. Schittek’s last day with the Village was on Sept. 6, and Dall took over on Sept. 16.

Village office holiday closure

The Village of Clinton’s municipal office will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 24 until Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The office will reopen for the New Year on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

“Get W.I.T.H. It” brings indoor walking to the community

When the weather is frightful and snow covers the sidewalks, it’s good to be able to get a little exercise safely indoors. This winter, the Clinton and District Adult Walking Group is pleased to offer the W.I.T.H. adult walking program to serve just that purpose.

“Walking In The Hall” is a seasonal program sponsored by the Clinton Seniors’ Association, T.O.P.S. Br. 5180, and the Village of Clinton to encourage adults to gain the benefits of walking during the cold months of winter. The program will run on Mondays and Wednesdays through March 30 at Clinton’s Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Clinton and District Adult Walking Group provides free access to indoor walking for those with mobility challenges, seniors, and adults who just want to walk indoors for health reasons, or who want to meet new friends and socialize.

Regular walking is associated with many health benefits, including a reduced risk of coronary heart disease, lowered blood pressure, reduced high cholesterol, reduced body fat, and enhanced mental well-being.

Community Paramedic Diana Guerin will attend the group walking sessions on Wednesdays so that she can offer suitable exercise options and answer nutrition and health-related questions.

Participants must bring clean indoor walking shoes or runners—that means no winter boots, please. Help will be available on-site to clean walkers or other mobility aids so that they can be used in the hall during the wet, cold season.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. To join, call Charlene Boscott at (250) 459-2759 or Yvette May at (250) 212-5506.

In January, the walking group will start with 30 minutes of exercise per week, including balance and mobility exercises. Organizer Yvette May says the group is still working out their plans, but the Clinton Seniors’ Association has already covered the cost of mandatory liability insurance.

The Village of Clinton has contributed the use of the Memorial Hall two mornings a week for the winter season ahead, adds May. In the New Year, the group hopes to get some simple exercise equipment, such as neoprene dumbbell pairs, for participants in the walking sessions to use.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@gmail.com.



