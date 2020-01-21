The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Kids’ Night returns

Kids’ Rock Camp plans to bring back their “Kids’ Nights”, and starting Wednesday, Jan. 29 children can take part in a free evening of fun in the David Stoddart School gymnasium. Kids’ Night happens every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Clinton breaks temperature records

Last week, during a particularly chilly cold snap, the Village of Clinton was one of 10 B.C. communities that broke temperature records in the province-wide winter blast.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15 Clinton hit -33.3 C, beating its previous cold record of -29.8 C, which was recorded back in 2005. In other parts of the province, temperatures reached almost -45 C.

Ready, Set, Learn!

There will be five free sessions of fun for families and children in Clinton in the months ahead when Ready, Set, Learn! comes to town.

On Jan. 29, Feb. 26, April 1, April 29, and May 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. the program will run at David Stoddart Schoo for children between the ages of three and five.

Families must pre-register by Jan. 24 by calling the school at (250) 459-2219 or contacting Sandi Burrage at (250) 852-1203. Each session will include a nutritious snack, as well as a book and literacy supplies for your child to take home.

Village council highlights

The Village of Clinton (VOC) held its first regular council meeting of the new year in council chambers on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m., and also held a 16-minute special meeting of council on Jan. 15.

During the regular meeting of Jan. 8, council voted to approve a Grant in Aid request from the Clinton and District Assisted Living Society, granting the club access to council chambers for their regular monthly meetings, which usually place on the last Tuesday of each month.

Council also approved the renewal of the existing five-year lease between it and the Clinton Curling Club, granting an extension of the agreement from Oct. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025 as per their request.

Council then approved the lease agreement between the Village and the South Cariboo Historical Musical Society (SCHMS) for the property located at 1419 Cariboo Highway for a five-year period commencing on Jan. 1, 2020 and expiring on Dec. 31, 2024 in the amount of $1 per year. Additionally, council approved storage use for the SCHMS, granting access to the space at 1423 Cariboo Highway for the same five-year period at the same rate of $1 per year.

Next, council moved on to address the 2019 water and sewer rebate, deciding on a one-time-only rebate amount of $150 per vacant lot for water services and another one-time-only rebate of $75 per vacant lot for sewer services, with the funds to be allocated in the 2020 Water and Sewer Budget. Council also adopted the Administrative Grant in Aid Policy No. A-2019-16, repealing all prior Grant in Aid policies as a result.

The next regular meeting of council will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and as always, Clinton’s agendas are available to the public through the Village’s website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/).

Seniors’ housing project

At its next meeting, council will seek approval for staff to proceed with the process for a Development Permit for the construction of the multi-unit seniors’ housing project proposed for 300 Smith Avenue in Clinton. For the past eight years the Village has worked alongside the Clinton and District Assisted Living Society to bring affordable senior housing options to the community. In 2017 funding for phase one of the project was secured.

Once the Village’s application to the Ministry of Transportation for a Development Permit has been approved, the application will be brought back to council for final consideration to establish housing at the vacant lot that previously housed Clinton Elementary School.

Ice fishing derby

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association will host their annual Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at daylight at Beaver Dam Lake.

The all-ages, family friendly event will run until noon, and there is a $10 entry fee to participate. There will be a cash concession at the event, as well as cash prizes for winners. For more information about the derby, contact Rolly Higginbottom at (250) 459-2487 or (250) 457-0439.

Seedy Sunday date announced

Each spring, Clinton’s Communities in Bloom Society hosts its annual Seedy Sunday event, which serves as a welcome introduction to the community’s growing season, and offers gardening enthusiasts the opportunity to swap seeds, purchase products for their garden, get new ideas, and learn a thing or two if they feel so inclined.

This year the CiB’s Seedy Sunday will take place on April 19 at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stay tuned for more details about the event—and other CiB activities—in “The Rundown” in coming months.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

