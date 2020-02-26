The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Village council highlights

All Clinton councillors attended the regular council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, which included 11 members of the public.

During that meeting, council voted to approve the development and financial support of the 100 year recognition campaign for the Clinton Memorial Hall, hosted by Clinton’s CiB Beautification Society. They also approved the project for consideration in the 2020 budget.

Council also approved the reinstatement of the Village’s municipal office lunch hour closure from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. daily, with a two-week notice period taking effect on March 1, 2020. The change itself will begin on March 16.

According to the Village’s 2020 Calendar—published in the council meeting agenda—staff and council are in the midst of budget preparations. A drafted budget is scheduled for completion sometime in March.

Clinton’s next regular council meeting takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 1423 Cariboo Highway.

As always, the public is welcome to attend, and the evening’s agenda is available digitally through the Village’s official website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/.

Kiewit stays in Clinton for work on Big Bar slide

Kiewit Corporation is currently staying in the Village of Clinton while its project crews work on the Big Bar landslide on the Fraser River. The company began work in January, and workers will stay in Clinton until April 14.

The Kiewit Corporation was founded in 1884, and is one of the largest construction and engineering firms in North America.

During its stay, the company will use Elliott Park—not far up Kelly Lake Road—for occasional helicopter landings. Members of the public can stop by and visit their project office, located at 1401 Highway 97, across from the Petro-Canada gas station.

