The Rundown: Clinton News

Nominations for Clinton’s Citizen of the Year now being sought

Clinton’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, Alfreda Westcott (second from l), with (from l) Andy May, Sandi Burrage, and Yvette May. Nominations are now being sought for the 2020 Citizen of the Year. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)

Clinton local appointed interim Ashcroft CAO

After the sudden departure of Ashcroft’s Chief Administrative Officer after just six months with the Village, Clinton’s very own Daniela Dyck has stepped in to fill the position of interim CAO for the Village of Ashcroft.

Anne Yanciw resigned on March 3, according to a recent statement by Mayor Barbara Roden. Dyck, who has already been acting in Ashcroft’s Deputy Corporate Officer position, is familiar with local government and was also previously employed in the Village of Clinton and served two terms as a Clinton councillor.

David Stoddart School news

Spring Break is fast approaching for students at David Stoddart School in Clinton, who will not have classes from March 14 to 29. There will also be no classes from April 10 to 14 for the Easter weekend.

In January, DSS’s Parent Advisory Council received a major donation of $13,500 from the proceeds of the Clinton for Kids Dinner and Auction that took place in 2019. The event was formerly known as the annual PAC Auction before new organizers took over in 2019.

B.C. Seniors Advocate will be in Clinton

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie hopes to hear from seniors and their family members during an upcoming series of town hall meetings scheduled for the area. Mackenzie will hold a town hall session at the Clinton Library on Friday, March 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Mackenzie plans to discuss her role, as well as seniors’ concerns at large. Questions and conversation will follow this free event, which is supported by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Cariboo Wagon Road gathering: restoring the “Entryway to the North”

The Clinton Museum plans to host an upcoming presentation on the Cariboo Wagon Road Restoration Project alongside project organizer Richard Wright of Barkerville. The Cariboo Wagon Road gathering will take place on Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

The Cariboo Wagon Road Project is coordinated by the New Pathways to Gold Society, which has restored many heritage trails since 2009 in partnership with First Nations, communities, and other organizations.

The gathering and presentation in Clinton will include film and photographs of the Cariboo Wagon Road, and there will also be an in-progress map for guests to view. Wright plans to present the project’s goal to restore intact, accessible sections of the original road from Yale to Barkerville.

Citizen of the Year nominations open

Do you know someone in the Village of Clinton who is deserving of the title of Citizen of the Year? In April, Clinton’s 2019 Citizen of the Year will be announced, but to crown a winning citizen, nominations for the title must be received first.

Last year, nominations were few. This year’s nomination period extends until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Forms are available now on the Village’s website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/), and can also be picked up at the Village office.

In 2019, the Citizen of the Year Committee selected Alfreda Westcott as the 2018 award recipient. The 2019 recipient will be named during the community’s Volunteer Recognition event on Saturday, April 4.

Curling Club bottle drive

The Clinton Curling Club will hold a bottle drive to fundraise for club expenses on Sunday, April 5 beginning at 10 a.m. They will also accept bottle drop-offs at the Clinton Curling Rink until 2 p.m. that day. The club plans to come “a knockin’” and can also be reached via phone at (250) 572-2081 or (778) 207-0153 to arrange for pick-up.

The Curling Club recently received a Family Day grant from the Village that allowed them to host a fun-spiel event for curlers of all skill levels. The club also purchased an ice-shaving machine for their season: an asset they were able to acquire through the help of the Clinton and District Community Forest, which donated $10,000 to the club.

Kids Rock Bible Camp

Has your child ever dreamed of camping in the mountains, hiking a provincial park, or exploring in nature, device-free? If so, a road-trip to Clinton may be in order this summer.

Kids Rock Bible Camp is a rustic summer camp based at Big Bar Lake Provincial Park. Each summer since 2006, hundreds of children and teens have travelled to attend the camp, making memories with friends and learning survival skills that can last a lifetime.

Kids Camp runs from July 5 to 9 this year and is for children who are between the ages of six and 11 on the day camp starts. Teen Camp will run from July 10 to 16 this year for ages 12 and up. Campers must be 12 or older on the day that camp starts.

Visit www.kidsrockcamp.com for more info and to register your child for participation. Camp costs start at $70 per child. Financial support may be available through camp organizers Nick and Tara Astle.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.

Clinton