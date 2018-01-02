The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton has become a winter wonderland, with 17 inches of snow topping any surface that will support it. Photo: Margaret Fletcher.

By Raven Nyman

A special “thank you”

The “Stocking Campaign” hosted by Integris Credit Union in December proved to be extremely successful, and residents would once again like to extend an enormous “thank you” to Integris for their efforts. More thanks must go to the many generous community members who filled a stocking—or many stockings—to make a positive impact on someone else’s holiday season. Your efforts were greatly appreciated by those who received stockings this year.

A newcomer to Clinton posted in the community’s Facebook group, extending her thanks to Integris for putting together stockings for not only her children, but for herself. After losing many personal items in a vehicle accident earlier this month, the family had been through quite a tough time, with frozen pipes and a string of bad luck.

“We had picked up stockings to fill, but life had other plans,” the local woman wrote in a public Facebook post. “Being as I don’t get Christmas presents, I was thrilled to get some lovely, thoughtful gifts. Thanks to both Integris and to everyone who donated to the stocking fund!”

She also took time to thank other locals in her post, for their help in splitting and delivering wood to her family, as well as picking up and delivering their presents and the mail, too. Acts of kindness such as these remind us once again of just how compassionate our little Village can be.

Hockey tournament well-attended

An Adult Co-Ed drop-in hockey tournament took place at the 47 Mile Sports Complex in Clinton on Saturday, December 30 with a $30 entry cost per person and on-site concession.

Many locals turned up for the tournament, and the adults were able to form three competing teams. The event was put on by Clinton Men’s Hockey.

Happy New Year!

The Village of Clinton enjoyed a beautifully white Christmas, with plenty of snowfall leading up to Christmas Day. The Village was even blanketed once again in time for New Year’s Eve. It is sure shaping up to be a long, cold winter; but isn’t it beautiful outside?

A reminder to parents that David Stoddart School students will head back to school on Monday, January 8, 2018, and the Village Office reopens for business on Tuesday, January 2 after closing for the holidays.

This year we said “goodbye” to long-time Journal columnist Susan Swan, and I took over the position of Clinton correspondent. It has been a pleasure to share your local weekly news, Clinton, and I must thank residents for their support and contributions.

Don’t forget to get in touch with me during the New Year if you’d like to share your local events updates with The Journal. That’s all for now—I wish you each a fantastic and fruitful year ahead.

Do you have Clinton news? If so, contact Raven at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter