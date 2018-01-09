The Rundown: Clinton News

Want to know what CADOSA is and what they do? Check out their new Facebook page.

Some of the dishes on offer at the 2017 Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association’s wild game dinner. Find out more about CADOSA on their new public Facebook page. Photo: Susan Swan.

By Raven Nyman

Wildfire recovery update

On Tuesday, January 9 a business owners’ Economic Recovery Meeting will take place at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will allow local business owners a chance to discuss the effects of the 2017 wildfires alongside the Village’s Recovery Manager, Daniela Dyck. The evening will include discussion of recent survey results, support services, recovery strategies, and more.

To follow updates from the Recovery Manager, be sure to “like” the Clinton Wildfire Recovery Facebook page.

Car break-ins

A number of vehicle break-ins have had Clinton residents concerned over the holidays. The first break-in occurred before the New Year, on Saturday, December 30. A vehicle parked in front of a Government Street residence was broken into and significantly damaged, though nothing was stolen. On Thursday, January 4, two vehicles were broken into: one incident took place near Cariboo Avenue and Bell Street, while the second incident occurred on Foster Avenue. On Friday, January 5, a fourth break-in was reported near McDonald Avenue.

At this time, the public should be vigilant and remain alert. Let’s look out for one another, Clinton!

Updates from The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association (CADOSA) has created a public Facebook group that can be accessed by all, regardless of whether you’re a member of CADOSA or not. The group was created by Gina Gambill on January 4, and includes a thorough description of just what the group does in Clinton.

The association actually runs two Facebook groups. The “open” group was created to communicate with the public, and exists for the purpose of raising awareness about education, conservation, and support in the area. The second, “closed”, group is a members-only space for club-related matters. CADOSA has also secured a domain and will be releasing their website soon.

CADOSA is a group committed to conservation, education, and recreation in the outdoors, and is involved in a variety of ways throughout the community. The group has helped to raise funds to maintain local recreation and education projects and hosts many events in the community, such as annual fishing derbies, club rides, bi-annual wild game dinners, big-buck competitions, and more. Their association is also responsible for securing funds to improve access to maintain recreational trails. Not only does CADOSA donate bursaries to local graduates, but members of the associations also serve as caretakers for some of Clinton’s local recreation sites, such as the Jesmond Fire Lookout and the Grinder and Haller Trails.

If you were surprised to find out any of these things, you may want to visit CADOSA’s new Facebook page (Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association – CADOSA) to find out more. Creation of the public page offers residents a closer look at what the association really does for the community (hint: it does a lot) and should encourage new members to take interest.

CADOSA’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, and take place in the basement of the Clinton Legion. If you are interested in joining the association, or would simply like more information on the club, feel free to send them a message on Facebook.

The Facebook page also allows for advertisement of the association’s recurring events, such as the upcoming annual Ice Fishing Derby, which will take place at Beaver Dam Lake on Sunday, February 11 from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m.

The derby will run from daylight until noon, and will be followed up with lunch, judging, and prizes. The entry cost is $10, and includes free hot dogs, coffee, and hot chocolate. Smokies and burgers will also be available on site for a small cost.

South Cariboo Historical Museum Society meeting

The first regular meeting of 2018 of the SCHMS will take place on Tuesday, January 16 at 7 p.m. in the Library meeting room.

There will be a review of the 2017 operating year, proposed new SCHMS bylaws, and election of the 2018 board of directors. Positions available are president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary, and directors at large.

Seniors’ Association update

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will hold its first regular general meeting of 2018 on Thursday, January 18, following lunch. The meeting will take place at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue.

Congratulations

Clinton resident and Community Futures Sun Country (CFSC) board member Andrew May has been recognized as 2017’s Volunteer of the Year by CFSC. May is an active community member in the Village of Clinton, and regularly attends Village council meetings, contributes to the local newspaper (The Lariat), and sits on the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society. He is also an executive member of the Clinton and District Economic Development Society and regularly advocates for small businesses in the community. Congratulations, Andrew: Clinton thanks you again for your service!

