The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Bubbles’ Blossom Design offers custom floral creations in Clinton

In past years, graduates of David Stoddart School have had to travel out of town to locations like Kamloops or 100 Mile House to order their corsages, bouquets, and boutonnieres for events like weddings and graduation. Good news, everyone! You will no longer need to leave Clinton to fill your floral needs. Local resident Jessica Lawrence has announced her new business, Bubbles’ Blossom Design, where she will be offering custom-made corsages, boutonnieres, floral arrangements, and bouquets for the Village of Clinton.

With graduation coming up this June, the announcement is well-timed. For all your floral needs, be sure to contact Jessica by phone at (250) 819-3359 or by email at lawrencejessica@hotmail.com. Please keep in mind that orders must be placed a minimum of two weeks in advance.

Updates from the Food Bank

Last week in “The Rundown”, we announced the arrival of a wonderful new addition to the community: a volunteer-run Food Bank. The Food Bank is being supported by both the Clinton Health Care Auxiliary and the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society.

The Food Bank is set to open in Clinton on Tuesday, April 3, and will run the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Living Waters Church—with entry through the back—from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers will be taking donations, starting with non-perishables, as the Food Bank works to get organization off the ground.

Confidential intakes will be conducted by Jill and Paul Comeau, but for those who are housebound, please call Sonja at (250) 459-2080 to confidentially register for the Food Bank. Registrants will need to have personal identification, income statements, and proof of expenses on hand.

If any locals have re-useable grocery bags—cloth, not plastic—please consider donating them to the Clinton Food Bank, as they would like to make an effort to use no plastic bags in their organization.

Any donated cloth or reusable grocery bags will be greatly appreciated by the Food Bank. They can be dropped off with Jill Comeau at 306 Foster Avenue, Clinton.

Clinton museum dedicates this year’s exhibit to the B.C. wildfires

The Clinton Museum appeared in the news this month, after the CBC interviewed the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society’s president, Andy May, about the museum’s upcoming special exhibit on the British Columbia Wildfires of 2017.

In an interview with journalist Courtney Dickson, May discussed the museum’s exhibit plans, noting that the project will be ready for the public by May this year.

“The museum does something every year,” said May in the interview. “How could we not do the fire?”

Clinton residents have not forgotten the eighteen days spent evacuated from the Village in the summer of 2017, and the changed landscape around us serves as a constant reminder. To commemorate our region’s worst wildfire season on record, the museum will be collecting photos, maps, and recorded stories from residents and volunteers alike.

“There were hundreds of volunteers who came in to Clinton and saved our town,” noted May. “We want to tell some of their stories as well, to make sure they’re remembered for saving Clinton.”

In his interview with Dickson, May acknowledged that the museum itself was forced to close during the wildfires, losing much of their busiest tourist season traffic, which happens to be in the summer months.

May hopes that this year’s exhibit will bring in many visitors as well as local residents, and will help to make up for the losses experienced last summer.

For the most part, talk surrounding the B.C. wildfires of 2017 has focused on the hardships and the challenging aftermath of the experience, with many remembering the homes and properties lost, as well as the time spent evacuated. However, the museum’s upcoming wildfire exhibit also hopes to address other aspects, such as the perception that fires are “all bad”.

“Every time a spark falls on the bush, we put it out,” said May in his interview with CBC. But he points out that there are also many plants in British Columbia that actually benefit from the regeneration that accompanies wildfires such as we saw this past year.

May hopes that by addressing the negative impacts of the wildfires, as well as the regenerative aspects, this year’s exhibit will help to encourage people to think about the fires in a different way.

The museum hopes to have their exhibit open by mid-May. I will certainly be swinging by for a visit, and I hope many locals will consider doing the same. There is also room to contribute photos and stories, so be sure to reach out to Andy May if you have something you’d like to offer to the project.

You can read the entirety of May’s CBC interview with Courtney Dickson at http://bit.ly/2pIGcnC.

A gentle reminder: Clean up after your dogs, please!

A number of social media posts have recently drawn plenty of attention online, as a handful of local residents have publicized their complaints about pet owners who refuse to pick up after their dogs.

Clinton now has a dog park, and many residents also choose to walk their dogs in Reg Conn Park. Regardless of where they choose to take their pets, there is a rule—and a hopeful expectation—that pet-owners pick up after their animals.

Whether it be locals, or travellers stopping through, there are certainly plenty of pet-owners who choose not to follow that rule, and neglect to clean up after their dogs.

It seems, then, that a gentle reminder is needed: please pick up after your dog(s) during your walks through Clinton. Let’s keep our village looking its best, and keep our neighbours happy!

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



