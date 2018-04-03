The Rundown: Clinton News

The Easter Egg hunt was a (snowy) success, the Bean Supper is coming up, CiB has plans, and more.

The Easter Bunny braved snow in Clinton on April 1 (and that’s no joke) to warm the hearts of a large number of appreciative children. Photo: Raven Nyman.

By Raven Nyman

Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt a snowy success

The annual Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Spirit of Clinton’s Recreation Commission, took place on Sunday, April 1 in Reg Conn Park. Egg-hunters not only had to compete with the leftover snow that accumulated during the long winter months, but were also faced with active snowfall throughout Easter Sunday—and that’s no April Fool’s joke!

Despite the challenging—and chilly—weather, the hunt was still well-attended by children and parents alike, who enjoyed having their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, and went home with plenty of chocolate goodies.

Thank you again to the volunteers who work to make these annual events possible through rain, snow, or the occasional bit of sunshine—if we’re lucky. We are always hoping for, and encouraging, other community members and parents to volunteer to allow recurring events such as this one to continue in our Village. I personally hope to see a few younger faces stepping up to volunteer as the year progresses.

Annual Bean Supper is coming up

The annual Bean Supper is coming up on Wednesday, April 11 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The event, which is sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Legion, will began at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Bean Supper will be available at the door and cost $10 for adults, while children aged five to 10 can eat for $5.

“Spring Fling” event announced

On Sunday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., drop by the Clinton Memorial Hall to see what home-based businesses, crafts, and services are available in the Cariboo-Thompson area. The “Spring Fling” event is appearing for the first time in Clinton this month, and asks that all vendors register by Sunday, April 8 to have their services available for display and sale at the hall. Door prizes will also be available at the event.

For further information, or to register, please call or text (250) 571-8801 or email becca_fletcher@hotmail.com.

Updates from the Clinton Agricultural Association

The Clinton Agricultural Association will be hosting its next meeting on Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at the rodeo grounds to discuss planning for the annual May Ball Rodeo (May 27 and 28) and the Little Britches Rodeo (June 9 and 10).

The Ag Association has also announced its new executive lineup for this year. Tim Miller is the new president, while Charlie Coldwell will serve as vice-president. Terri Allison will be treasurer this year, with Katie McCullough on board as secretary.

Computer courses offered again in Clinton

Ryan Lake, who frequently contributes to The Clinton Lariat as “Ramblin’ Ryan Lake”, penned a Letter to the Editor for April’s edition of the paper, describing his positive experiences with the one-on-one computer assistance that has been offered in the Village this past month. Tech one-on-one, a computer assistance program, includes 30 to 60 minute coaching sessions that aim to assist registrants with any and all of their technology-related questions and concerns.

A second round of computer assistance appointments has been scheduled for the Clinton Library this month, on Thursday, April 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. To book an appointment, please call the library at (250) 459-7752 during their regular hours. Since an ongoing need for the courses has been demonstrated, a third round of appointments will also become available in June: be sure to register early!

Updates from the CiB Committee

This week we started a new month with a familiar but perhaps unwelcome sight: snow. Still, as April gets underway, it’s hard to deny any longer that spring must be coming, right? The Communities in Bloom Committee certainly has aimed their sights on spring, with various events lined up for the warmer months ahead.

On Sunday, April 22, CiB will host Seedy Sunday at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature plenty of garden information, and will also offer a seed and plant swap. Lunch will be available on site, with tea and coffee served.

This year, CiB will be giving away frost cloth donated by the Annual Ball Committee. Everyone is welcome, with admission by donation. And don’t forget to start formulating your ideas for the Funky Flowerpot Contest, which will be formally announced in the coming months.

Council unexpectedly withdraws museum support

After a fifty-five year relationship, the Village of Clinton will no longer offer its support to the Clinton Museum. The news comes to us through Andy May, who wrote a detailed Opinion piece in April’s Lariat, while also offering his final contribution of “Council Notes” to the local paper this month, after four years of active reporting.

May has now stepped down from his position as President of the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society, after hearing council’s unanimous vote on February 28. The Board will miss Andy’s presence and his efforts, but his decision forces us to seriously consider the implications of council’s recent choice to no longer support the museum financially.

At the February 28 meeting of council, the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society’s request for a grant-in-aid was rejected unanimously in just forty-five seconds, according to May. The rejection came with absolutely no discussion, and it was confirmed that staff would be requested to “work with the Museum Society to enter into a three-year contract to provide Museum and Visitor Information Services” with no discussion, either.

What that last part indicates is a three-year term during which the Village of Clinton Council will work to fully withdraw their financial support from the museum. By the third year, the Village will contribute nothing to the museum.

As May pointed out in his Opinion piece, the museum is a prominent tourist attraction for our small community, if not the premiere attraction. In the past 15 years, it has welcomed more than 46,000 visitors, and plans to welcome more with a prominent wildfire exhibit this summer.

At this time, it is difficult to say for certain what changes are ahead for the museum and its Society; however, the implications of Council’s decision will certainly be felt long-term throughout the Village, and have already been felt through the loss of May’s faithfully contributed “Council Notes”.

Thank you to Andy for keeping Clintonites informed over the years: your efforts have not been missed, and are appreciated by many.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



